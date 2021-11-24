Samsung's billion-dollar Texas chip factory might soon become a reality. The new manufacturing facility would act as a solution for the ongoing global chip shortage and create more jobs for the residents of Texas.

According to CNN Business' latest report, the new factory would cost $17 billion. It would be a part of the giant smartphone maker's efforts to tackle the global SoC scarcity, which affects various manufacturers across the globe.

Samsung also said that it would be the largest investment it would ever make in the United States, confirming that 2,000 high-tech job positions would be opened. The giant tech firm added that thousands of jobs would be added once the factory is in full operation.

Samsung's Billion-Dollar Texas Chip Factory

CNBC reported that Samsung would start building the new giant SoC manufacturing facility as early as 2022's Q1. When it comes to completion, the tech giant firm expects the factory to be finished as early as 2024.

"With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain," said Samsung Electronics CEO Kinam Kim.

Back in August, Samsung made a huge enhancement in its SoC sector. Thanks to its massive efforts, it was able to overtake Intel, one of the top chipmakers across the globe.

But, Forrester Vice President Glenn O' Donnell explained that Samsung still needs to have more capacity to make its SoC business successful, just like other chip manufacturers.

Samsung Texas Chip Factory's Other Details

The billion-dollar budget for the upcoming chip factory in Texas would include a lot of things that Samsung would definitely need to enhance its SoC manufacturing business.

It would cover the needed machinery, equipment, property improvements, as well as buildings. Meanwhile, Samsung Newsroom confirmed that the giant smartphone maker is now planning to expand its green chip lineup.

On Nov. 22, the company's memory products, five of them, achieved global recognition after reducing carbon emissions efficiently. You can click this link to see more details.

