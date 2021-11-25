A coordinated multi-agency narcotics operation in the Dominican Republic resulted in the seizure of more than 600 packages of cocaine inside a speedboat from South America.

According to Prensa Latina, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), with the support of the Dominican Navy, intelligence agencies and coordinated by the Public Ministry, resulted in the confiscation of a total of 675 packages of cocaine on Tuesday.

Drug Bust in the Dominican Republic Seized 705 Kilos of Cocaine

The seizure took place near the coast of San Pedro de Macorís province after authorities intercepted the speedboat carrying the illegal drugs.

Authorities arrested three Dominicans and a Venezuelan, while other individuals who tried to introduce the cocaine packages in Dominican territory were also detained.

Aside from the arrested individuals, 15 fuel cylinders, two outboard motors, radio navigation equipment, a nine-millimeter pistol with one magazine and five capsules, and a cooler with water and food, were also confiscated by the authorities of the Caribbean nation.

READ NEXT: Cocaine, Xanax Pills, Large Amounts of Cash Found at Family-Run Hot Dog Shop in Florida

Dominican Republic Authorities Extend Investigation on Seized Cocaine at Sea

The National Drug Control Directorate confirmed that the 675 packages seized during the maritime interdiction operation tested positive for cocaine.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) analysis showed that the more than 600 packages confiscated inside the speedboat contained a total weight of 705.37 kilograms of cocaine, Dominican Today reported.

The individuals arrested in this operation are being held in prison for the case. At the same time, the investigative process was being extended by authorities to determine if others were involved in this international drug trafficking operation.

The operation reportedly covered several nautical miles southeast of the San Pedro de Macoris province. The speedboat from South America would have arrived in the Dominican Republic if the law enforcement did not stop it.

The operation reportedly lasted a little more than 12 hours. Authorities boarded the 23-foot long boat, which had no name or registration number, and they found inside 27 sacks containing the 675 packages wrapped in adhesive tape.

According to DNCD, they had seized nearly 22 tons of cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, crack, and other controlled substances so far this year.

Last month, at least 248 kilos of cocaine were also found inside a speedboat on the southwestern coast of the Dominican Republic. Authorities discovered the speedboat after a group of alleged drug traffickers abandoned the vessel on the shores of a beach in the province of Barahona.

The DNCD said security forces spotted the craft vessel approaching the Caribbean nation after it had crossed from South America via the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities chased the smugglers and ordered them to stop, but the drug runners made it to the shores of a beach in Enriquillo town in Barahona.

The drug traffickers reportedly abandoned the vessel and fled without being caught. Authorities said the seized cocaine has an estimated street value of $9.9 million.

READ MORE: Six More Bodies Found Hanging in Mexico as Mexican Drug Cartels Battle for Territory

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Dominican Republic Narcotic Agents Find Cocaine Shipment in Speedboat - From 세상만사