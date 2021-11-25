U.S. President Joe Biden had gone through a colonoscopy last week, wherein a polyp was removed.

The polyp was determined to be "benign" and "slow-growing." However, it was thought to be a possibly precancerous lesion, according to an NBC News report.

The White House physician noted that no more action is required at this time. The polyp was identified as a "tubular adenoma," which is similar to one Biden had removed in 2008, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor in a letter.

However, O'Connor recommended that the president remains under "routine surveillance," according to a People report. In addition, the White House physician also advised Biden to repeat another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

The White House's summary of Biden's physical examination noted that the polyp was removed without difficulty at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House also noted that several diverticula or small pouches were also removed from Biden's colon, according to The Hill report.

READ NEXT: Kamala Harris Briefly Becomes First Woman Acting U.S. President as Joe Biden Underwent Colonoscopy

Biden's Colonoscopy and Brief Transfer of Power to VP

The "routine colonoscopy" of Biden was announced last week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that former President George W. Bush had the same procedure, particularly in the years 2002 and 2007.

Psaki said that during the time that Biden was under anesthesia, the vice president will be the commander-in-chief briefly.

The short period of transfer of power made Vice President Kamala Harris the first woman to be the acting commander-in-chief. Psaki said that the Vice President worked from her office in the West Wing at the time, according to a DW report.

Biden signed a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he was unable to discharge his duties under anesthesia.

Meanwhile, O'Connor said that Biden "remains fit for duty" after his first physical exam while in office, according to a CNBC report. O'Connor noted that the is an increase in frequency and severity of throat-clearing during speeches, which he attributed to acid reflux.

The findings were supported by the exam and expert consultation.

Biden's weight was reported to be at 184 pounds, while his pulse rate was 72.

Biden is the oldest person to hold the Office of the President, leading to concerns regarding his health and ability to lead the country.

A public medical report of Biden was released in late 2019 when he was a candidate for president. The report noted that the president was healthy and fit. However, he was also being treated with medication for numerous common age-related conditions, including elevated cholesterol levels, minor heart arrhythmia, and seasonal allergies.

The medical report in 2019 also noted that Biden suffered from occasional acid reflux, which is being treated with over-the-counter medication.

The president said he takes care to maintain his health, such as doing some weights and exercises on the treadmill and a Peloton bike.

READ MORE: Majority Believes Joe Biden Unfit to Be President and 'Others' Are Secretly Running the White House: Poll

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: President Biden's physician says small growth 'potentially pre-cancerous' - from GMA





