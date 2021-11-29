Left-leaning student organizations from an Arizona University called for the withdrawal of Kyle Rittenhouse from their school, as they call him "Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse."

Members of the organizations, including the Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, MECHA de ASU, and Multicultural Solidarity Coalition called on the Arizona State University administration to remove Rittenhouse from the said institution and release a statement against the 18-year-old, Fox News reported.

"Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed 'justice' system, Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims," the demand letter from the student organizations said, urging other students to join them in their demand.

It can be recalled that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted from all the charges slammed against him after the police brutality protests in Kenosha where he shot three individuals, killing two and injuring one.

Arizona University Student Organizations Say They "Don't Feel Safe" with Kyle Rittenhouse in the School

Aside from dubbing that Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty, a spokesperson from the Students for Socialism also explained that they are pushing through with their demand because they "do not feel safe" being in the same place with Kyle Rittenhouse, as he expressed his "violent intentions" to protect property over people.

The spokesperson added that prior to Kyle Rittenhouse's admission, their campus is already not safe. That is why they would like to "abate" the "danger as much as possible.

The spokesperson also contended that Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict gave right-winged supporters the right to kill other individuals who protest for human rights.

The spokesperson also ripped the judges on the trial of the 18-year-old, saying that the trial was composed of "biased judges, predominantly White Juries."

As the student organizations continue to push through with their demands, the organizations reportedly organized a rally on December 1 at the Arizona State University. The groups said that the rally aims to "protest to get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse" out from their campus.

Kyle Rittenhouse Wants to Arizona University On-Campus

The demands of the student organizations came days after the Independent reported that Kyle Rittenhouse wants to attend the Arizona State University in person.

During the trial, Rittenhouse revealed that he had been studying nursing at ASU. However, the university clarified that the 18-year-old was enrolled as an online non-degree seeking student and was not taking a class in their Tempes Campus.

ASU said that Rittenhouse did not go through their admissions process making him not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

After the not guilty verdict against the 18-year-old, the Rittenhouse family spokesperson, David Hancock, said that they will "do everything" to make sure that Kyle can live a normal life after the tragic incident.

When asked if he thought being an on-campus student with his high profile will be possible, Rittenhouse said he "hope[s] so," explaining that he only wants to pursue a career in nursing and improve his future.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

