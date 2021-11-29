After a snub at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday night, Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to interim boss Ralf Rangnick that his full focus has remained on Manchester United.

The latest report revealed that Lionel Messi was crowned as the world's best footballer by France Football. The latest achievement bagged by Messi gave him two more Ballon d'Ors in his trophy cabinet than Ronaldo has won in his career.

The footballer from Portugal hit back at France Football's editor in chief Pascal Ferre, who had claimed that Ronaldo had told him that his only ambition in his career was to win more Ballon d'Or trophies than Messi.

Ronaldo clarified in his post on his social media account that he was not chasing the prestigious award and he congratulated whoever wins the Ballon d'Or trophy.

According to Mirror UK, the 36-year-old footballer star Cristiano Ronaldo finished his statement in his social media by revealing that his greatest ambition was to win titles for the team that he is playing for and to represent and achieve with his country's national team. Ronaldo sent the message to Rangnick, pointing out his eagerness to win in his leadership.

However, the latest award ceremony worsened the week of Ronaldo after he was dropped to the bench for United's trip to Chelsea on Sunday after the Red Devils claimed a surprise point.

The Portuguese football superstar had looked unhappy with that decision and stormed straight down the tunnel after referee Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

That game on Sunday could be the last of Michael Carrick's spell as caretaker boss after Ralf Rangnick had been appointed on Monday as the interim manager for Manchester United until the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick's Role Beside Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United

Rangnick is currently waiting for the green light on his work permit before he is allowed to take over at Old Trafford. Rangnick has been officially appointed as Manchester United's interim boss and every United fan is waiting to see what changes he would make at Old Trafford.

Prior to his appointment, the new United interim manager was the head of sport and development of Lokomotiv Moscow. Despite his appointment in United, he would still continue beyond his interim tenure and would be taking up a consultancy role for two years.

The German professional football manager, executive, and former player has an attractive CV after his fruitful work in the Bundesliga.

However, one of the challenges that the German executive would face would be discovering how to get the best out of Ronaldo in a way that also would allow the United team as a whole to be successful.

If his permit would be approved in time, Rangnick could be in charge for the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Thursday. The game against Arsenal was the game that Ronaldo has insisted has his full focus in his released statement on social media on Monday.

