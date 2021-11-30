Kyle Rittenhouse has withdrawn his enrollment from Arizona State University after students protested and demanded him out of the campus following his "not guilty" jury verdict on his murder charges.

Arizona State University confirmed Rittenhouse's decision to leave campus. Campus officials noted that he was only registered as a part-time last year for a non-degree online course that he did not complete, according to a Daily Mail news report.

ASU spokesperson Jay Thorne said in a statement that their records show that he is not currently enrolled.

Thorne added in a statement that the decision Rittenhouse made was not a result "of any action taken by the university" against him.

The spokesperson said that Rittenhouse has not gone through the AUSU admissions process, with university records showing that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU.

Kyle Rittenhouse in Arizona State University

Rittenhouse has testified at his November 10 trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, according to the New York Post report.

Students for Socialism ASU, leading four student groups, said that they had planned a protest to push out Rittenhouse of the campus after his testimony in court.

The group had labeled Rittenhouse as a "white supremacist." The student groups are still eyeing to protest, calling for the refusal of the university to take in Rittenhouse in the future.

However, the AUS spokesperson did not comment on the planned protest of the student groups. He noted that Rittenhouse can still take courses at ASU at a later date.

Thorne said in an email that any qualified person can apply for admission at ASU. ASU does not review an individual's criminal history during the admissions process.

Thorne earlier said that Rittenhouse could have continued taking online classes even if he was found guilty and was sent to prison.

Rittenhouse said that he took a "compassionate withdrawal" from two ASU classes due to being "overwhelmed" with his upcoming trial. However, he said at the time that he plans to re-enroll.

Rittenhouse said that he hoped to study nursing or law on ASU's campus as part of a "quiet, stress-free" life, according to a Fox News report.

The 18-year-old used to work as a janitor and a fry cook to help support his family.

Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

He has been acquitted of all charges in a criminal trial that shed light once again over questions about gun rights, violence at racial justice protests, and vigilantism.

Rittenhouse's defense attorney Mark Richards said that the 18-year-old had a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him, adding that Rittenhouse wished none of the incidents would have ever happened, according to an NPR report.

The jury deliberated for around 27 hours over the course of four days before pronouncing Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts, which are first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse's charges also included two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that they are disappointed with the verdict, but the decision must be respected.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors did not issue any statement regarding the matter.

