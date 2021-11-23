Kyle Rittenhouse took a jab at President Joe Biden, who labeled him a "white supremacist," and said he's considering legal action against those he feels misrepresented his case.

Rittenhouse spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview aired on Monday night. He accused Biden of "defamation" for labeling him a white supremacist last year, Daily Mail reported.

"It's actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that," said the 18-year-old young man.

New York Post reported that Kyle Rittenhouse also slammed Joe Biden for saying he was "angry and concerned" over the trial's outcome. The teen urged the president "to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts" before making a statement.

Rittenhouse has revealed that he has been forced to hire bodyguards after his release on Friday due to multiple death threats.

The teen noted that he was hoping for a quiet, stress-free life and free from any intimidation or harassment as he attended college. Rittenhouse is currently studying pre-requisites at Arizona University for nursing, hoping to attend in-person classes on campus.

He noted that he was scared to be alone in public since there were people who "want to kill" him just because he defended himself. Rittenhouse said these people who wanted to kill him "are too ignorant to look at the facts of what happened."

Joe Biden on Kyle Rittenhouse After the 'Not Guilty' in Kenosha Killings

After the "not guilty" verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial over the Kenosha killings, Joe Biden expressed his sentiments regarding the jury's verdict, saying it left him "angry and concerned.

However, Biden noted that he stands by with the jury's conclusion, adding that the jury system works and one has to abide by it, BBC News reported.

Biden said in a statement that the verdict in the Kenosha killings would leave many Americans feeling angry, but people must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.

Biden then urged everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law, adding that violence and destruction of property have no place in the country's democracy.

Last year, Joe Biden tweeted a montage of photos and videos to scrutinize former President Donald Trump for refusing to "disavow white supremacists" on the debate stage. The montage of photos included an image of Kyle Rittenhouse, CNBC reported.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has refused to answer why Joe Biden suggested that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. But as she replied, Psaki implied that the teen was a vigilante.

Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's 'Not a Racist Person'

Kyle Rittenhouse said his case has nothing to do with race, adding that it was about the right to self-defense. Rittenhouse also said he was not a racist and supported the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful demonstrations, the Independent reported.

During the interview, Carlson asked the teen if he thought the government would protect him, to which Rittenhouse replied: "I hope so, but we all know how the FBI works."

Before the interview started, Carlson noted that Rittenhouse was a "bright, decent, dutiful, and hard-working" person. Rittenhouse noted that he has dreams every night after the Kenosha shootings, and many ended in his death.

"I'm alive but what could have happened," he said. Kyle Rittenhouse shot dead two men during racial unrest on the streets of Kenosha on August 25 last year.

The teen fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; and Anthony Huber, 26. He also injured 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. He maintained that he shot the three out of self-defense.

