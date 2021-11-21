Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis press secretary, Christina Pushaw, welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to the state of Florida and wished the newly acquitted 18-year-old and his family an enjoyable stay.

Pushaw tweeted a picture of Rittenhouse seated in a tiki-theme restaurant with others. The press secretary said that Rittenhouse is in the state to film an interview with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, according to a Florida Politics News report.

The press secretary said that Rittenhouse and his family are visiting Florida, wishing the visitors to enjoy their time in the state.

Republican Party of Florida Chair of Chairs Evan Power also tweeted Rittenhouse's visit to Florida.

In addition, Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters also confirmed that Rittenhouse was around the area this weekend, according to the Herald-Tribune report.

Rittenhouse made the headlines when he was acquitted of the Kenosha killings that happened during a time when protests across the country erupted.

Kyle Rittenhouse: "Not Guilty" Verdict

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on November 19 on five charges, including intentional homicide, after he shot three men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He also wounded Gaige Gosskreutz during the protests that took place after the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.

Lawmakers had expressed their dismay and support to the not guilty jury verdict to Rittenhouse.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz implied a possible job offer to Rittenhouse while speaking on NewsMax. He said that he deserves a "not guilty" verdict.

Gaetz earlier said that his team may reach out to Rittenhouse and see if he would be interested in helping the country in many ways.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn posted a video on Instagram live with a text addressed to Rittenhouse, saying that he should reach out to Cawthorn if he wants an internship.

A number of Republicans also called for U.S. President Joe Biden to apologize for implying that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist, according to a Business Insider report.

Rittenhouse's mother also claimed that the president had defamed her son.

Biden tweeted a video during last year's election campaign that seemed to link Rittenhouse to white supremacists without any evidence.

Biden said that he is concerned and angry after Rittenhouse was acquitted of his charges. However, he also said that people have to "abide" by the jury's verdict, according to a CNBC report.

Biden also called for people to express their views peacefully, as well as align with the rule of law.

The president added that he stands by what the jury has concluded, adding that the jury system works and that people have to follow it.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to take questions regarding why Biden suggested Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

The press secretary said that the country should not have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down communities "they claim to represent."

Sen. Ron Johnson said that he believes justice has been served in the Rittenhouse trial. Johnson called for the healing and rebuilding of the community of Kenosha.

