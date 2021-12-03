Khloe Kardashian has posted a cryptic message about "negative energy" on her Instagram after the news broke out about her ex, Tristan Thompson, reportedly having a third baby.

The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star took posted her message about dealing with negativities on her Instagram story, The Sun reported.

"I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't," Khloe Kardashian wrote. The said "inspirational quote" originally came from @girl_unfiltered.

Khloe Kardashian shares her three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson, who also had a four-year-old with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson's Third Baby

Tristan Thompson is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman who claims to be pregnant with his third child.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News, personal trainer Maralee Nichols sued the Sacramento Kings star for pregnancy and child-related expenses after an alleged sexual encounter on his 30th birthday in March.

The Daily Mail reported that the sexual encounter occurred while the basketball player was dating Khloe Kardashian.

In her June 30 lawsuit, Nichols appealed for Thompson to pay her "reasonable expenses" during pregnancy and birth, like fees for doctor's appointments, parenting classes, prenatal testing, prenatal vitamins, diapers, baby clothes, and hospital stay.

The woman also asked Thompson to pay for her legal fees and requested full custody of her son while the NBA star was granted visitation rights.

Nichols' attorneys claimed that Thompson insisted she get an abortion and threatened Nichols that she "will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas."

Nichols' lawsuit further noted that Thompson reportedly offered Nichols $75,000 or "you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed," adding that he is retiring after this NBA season.

In a text message as part of her filing, Tristan Thompson also told Nichols that "all you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

Tristan Thompson on Paternity Lawsuit

In response to the lawsuit, Tristan Thompson filed a declaration in August and denied sending the messages. He also said that Maralee Nichols told him that she's pregnant with his child and she's due on December 3 but did not know when she conceived the baby and only said it "may have taken place in March or April 2021."

The NBA star acknowledged having sex with Nichols several times at a hotel after attending a party together. However, he noted that Nichols "does not recall one date in 2021" when he had sexual intercourse with her.

"Therefore, I do not know if her claims that I am the father of this child are supported by facts," Thompson noted.

Thompson added that the night he was with Nichols at the hotel was the only time he was intimate with her, who was disputed by her lawyers, who say the two started to have an affair at least "five months" before his 30th birthday.

The NBA star requested that genetic testing be ordered to establish paternity after the baby is born to determine if he is the real father of Nichol's baby.

Tristan Thompson has yet to announce his retirement publicly.

