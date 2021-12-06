Alec Baldwin is set to have his first public appearance since the fatal "Rust" shooting as he was tapped to be the Master of Ceremonies of a human rights event on December 9. Recently, he did an interview with George Stephanopoulos where he shared his experience during the tragedy in the movie set.

According to Fox News, Baldwin will serve as the MC for the first 2021 Ripple of Hope Awards. The said event was organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in New York.

Alec Baldwin to Host Human Rights Organization's Event

Alec Baldwin was tapped to host the event, which was reportedly a gathering that honors "exemplary leaders" across the international business, entertainment, and activist communities. The organization awards those who showed commitment to social change and reflect Robert F. Kennedy's passions such as justice, basic human rights, and equality.

Aside from Baldwin, several celebrities will also attend the said gathering on December 9, Thursday, including Marcia Gay Harden, Keegan Michael Key, Martin Sheen, and Dan Aykroyd.

The said gathering will honor notable individuals such as gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, Amanda Gorman, José Feliciano, Hans Vestberg, and Daven Parekh.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be the event's keynote speaker.

Experts Say Alec Baldwin's Interview Will 'Backfire' at the Actor

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin insisted in his ABC interview that he "did not pull the trigger" of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins in the "Rust" movie set.

"I'm just showing her, I go, 'How about that? Does that work? Do you see that?'... She said 'Yeah, that's good.' I let go of the hammer. Bang. The gun goes off... Everyone was horrified. They're shocked. It's loud." Alec Baldwin said.

Days after the interview, experts said that the actor did a "risky" move and a "mistake" when he opened about his experience on the "Rust" film set.

Los Angeles personal injury attorney, Miguel Custodio, told Insider that Baldwin's comments will give him "risks."

"Alec Baldwin made a super risky move by agreeing to this interview," Custodio said, explaining that the actor talked about how the gun was fired on the movie set.

Meanwhile, former assistant U.S. Attorney and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, said that the interview was a "mistake" coming from a legal perspective that may "backfire" at the actor.

"At best, the interview was a calculated public relations move that may backfire," Rahmani said, adding that even if Baldwin did not pull the trigger, it does not absolve the actor from "civil and potential criminal liability."

On the other hand, Los Angeles Criminal Defense Attorney Lara Yerestian said that the interview of Baldwin helped the actor.

"Baldwin came across as very genuine, honest, and natural. He [Baldwin] did not seem to hold back or to be hiding anything," Yerestian said.

However, Atty. Gary Dordick, representing Serve Svetnoy, who sued Baldwin for "severe emotional distress," called Baldwin's interview an attempt to "sway public opinion."

Dordick also added that it was clear for the "viewers" of the interview that the show was "poorly planned" and an attempt of Alec Baldwin to secure "sympathy for himself."

