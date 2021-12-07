Khloe Kardashian's family has reportedly been "very supportive" of her amid allegations that her ex Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a third child.

A source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner family supports the Good American founder no matter what happens with her and her ex.

"[They] have been very supportive to her [Khloe Kardashian]... Even though Khloe is hurt, she's staying strong and trying to move forward," the source noted.

Despite the paternity drama, the source added that Khloe's family was also supportive of Thompson since the NBA player shares a child with Khloe.

"Khloe's family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloe and for Tristan... They're both True's parents and the family is supportive of both," the insider noted.

READ NEXT: Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Getting Back Together After Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?

Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's New Baby

A source told People that Khloe Kardashian was "upset" to find out that Tristan Thompson cheated again.

"Khloe was upset to find out that he [Thompson] cheated again... She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," the insider noted.

The source said the 37-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player were together in March when Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols claimed she was involved with Thompson.

The insider noted that "it's just a sad situation" to Khloe. Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after claiming they conceived a child together in March. According to court documents, Thompson confessed to having sex with her on at least one occasion.

The source also said the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had friends discouraging her from taking Thompson back, but she remained by his side because she hoped he would change. The source added that Khloe also wanted to keep the family intact for their daughter, True.

"She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people," the insider noted.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship for several years. Their most recent split was in June.

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Welcomes New Baby Boy

Maralee Nichols, who claimed to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, reportedly gave birth last week. According to reports, Nichols gave birth to a baby boy after making her legal battle against the NBA player public.

In her June 30 lawsuit, Nichols appealed for Thompson to pay her "reasonable expenses" during pregnancy and birth, like fees for doctor's appointments, parenting classes, prenatal testing, prenatal vitamins, diapers, baby clothes, and hospital stay.

The woman also asked Thompson to pay for her legal fees and requested full custody of her son while the NBA player was granted visitation rights.

Tristan Thompson requested that genetic testing be ordered to establish paternity after the baby is born to determine if he's the real father of Nichols' baby.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby Number 2 as Ex Tristan Thompson Begs Her to Take Him Back

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: The Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Drama Gets Heated! - From FOX Soul