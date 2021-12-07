Kyle Rittenhouse slammed NBA star LeBron James after the Lakers player had mocked on Twitter his tearful testimony during the Kenosha shooting trial.

Rittenhouse appeared on the "You Are Here" conservative podcast on Monday. The 18-year-old admitted that he was really pissed off when James tweeted that because he liked James, Daily Mail reported.

Rittenhouse then went on to say, "I'm like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron."

The Lakers player tweeted about Rittenhouse breaking down while giving testimony during the Kenosha shooting trial.

James tweeted, "What tears? I didn't see one. Man knock it off." James went on to say that Rittenhouse "ate some lemon heads" before testifying in court.

James had criticized the state's decision not to file charges against the White officer who shot Jacob Blake, who was gunned down while holding a gun.

The NBA star described the decision as a "blow to the heart and to the gut."

Protests had erupted in Kenosha after a White officer was acquitted for shooting Jacob Blake, a black man who was left paralyzed.

Gossip Girl actor Kevin Zegers also tweeted about Rittenhouse's testimony during the trial.

Zegers said that it is "how the first take of a crying scene can look."

Kyle Rittenhouse's Acquittal

The 18-year-old's trial had caused debate across the world about gun laws, the right to self-defense, and what should be considered violent vigilantism, according to an Independent report.

Rittenhouse has been idolized by figures of the political right. He has met with former President Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse has also been offered internships in politics, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene even said that the teen is worthy of the Congressional Gold Medal.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said he felt "angry and concerned" over the verdict of Rittenhouse's trial.

However, he noted that he respects the court's decision.

Rittenhouse admitted on the podcast that it was not the wisest decision to travel to Wisconsin on the night of the protest after the police shooting of Blake.

However, he noted that he cannot change that and that he defended himself, and that's what happened.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; and Anthony Huber, 26. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz was injured.

He argued that he fired his AR-15-style weapon in self-defense. Rittenhouse said that the weapon he carried during the protest will be destroyed, adding that he thinks it's the best thing, according to an NBC News report.

A Knoxville-based executive protection firm had provided security detail for Rittenhouse and his family during the last month's trial.

T.C. Willis works for The Kajor Group and served as one of the lead agents during the Kenosha shooting trial.

Willis noted that protection Rittenhouse was unlike any other in his more than a decade of service.

The security agent also said that the Rittenhouse family is definitely "not racist," according to WREG report.

Willis said that most people are driven by their emotions, noting that he's not saying he does not have any. However, he advised people not to be driven alone by emotions.

