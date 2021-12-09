After their slow start this season, the Houston Rockets found their momentum as they extended their winning streak to seven games with a 114-104 victory against the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

According to TSN, before being ejected in the fourth quarter, Eric Gordon scored 21 points to help his team extend their winning streak this season.

Kevin Durant-Less Brooklyn Nets Suffers Loss Against Houston Rockets

In his 28 minutes of action, veteran guard Eric Gordon helped his team secure the win against the titan in the eastern conference. Aside from Gordon, Garrison Mathews added 19 points to deliver the victory at home.

Before the winning streak, the Houston Rockets dropped their first 15 games. The recent victory gave the Rockets another taste of a winning streak. It was the first time they have won seven straight since winning eight in a row in November 2019.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said the adversity that they went through prior to their current winning streak made their recent win even sweeter. Silas further noted that they were feeling pretty good about themselves.

Despite the 25 points secured by former Rockets star James Harden for the Brooklyn Nets, the home team capitalized on their lineup against the short-handed Nets.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Shares His 'Blueprint' With Son Bronny, Dreams of One Day Playing in the NBA With Him

Houston Rockets Defeat Brooklyn Nets at Home

The Houston Rockets team defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets on a night when both the league's leading scorer Kevin Durant and veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge sat out for rest.

The game against the Nets was James Harden's second visit to Houston since he was traded in January during his ninth season with the Rockets.

The Rockets led by 17 to start the final period, and the Nets cut the deficit to four before Houston pulled away in the game. Out of the 19 points produced by Mathews, the forward had 12 points in the fourth. He scored four in a 5-0 run that extended Houston's lead to 109-97.

Patty Mills made one of his two free throws for the Nets before a three-point play by D.J. Augustin extended the game to 112-98 with about two minutes to go.

During the post-game interview, Mathews said the streak had been a huge boost to their confidence and morale, especially it was against a titan in the east.

The loss snapped the six-game road winning streak for the Nets. The nine road wins of the Nets were tied with the Phoenix Suns for most in the NBA.

Without Kevin Durant, the Nets only shot 8 of 33 from 3-point range, with Harden going 3 of 12, and finishing 4 of 16 overall. Harden was 14 for 16 from the line.

Harden admitted that he got the shots he wanted, but he failed to translate them into points.

READ MORE: Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas Drops Career-High 39 Points to Take Down LA Clippers

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets - Full Game Highlights | December 8, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season - From CCBN