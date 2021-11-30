New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half to propel his team to another victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, 123-104.

According to TSN, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, and this time it was courtesy of a career-high performance from their big man Valanciunas.

Lithuanian Big Man Jonas Valanciunas Carries Pelicans in Another Game Against LA Clippers

Jonas Valanciunas, who surpassed his career-high for 3s, made it all in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers alone.

The big man from Lithuania who dropped 26 points and 13 rebounds on Los Angeles 10 days earlier in the Pelicans' 94-81 win in New Orleans added 15 rebounds to his prolific scoring in the rematch with 39 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 21-point lead in the first half with a phenomenal effort from big man Valanciunas. The Lithuanian veteran proved that he was a great contributor in his first season with the Pelicans.

The 6-foot-11 Valanciunas hit seven 3-pointers without a miss in the first half to increase his teammates' lead. Paul George scored 27 points, and Reggie Jackson had 19 for the Clippers, but the production was not enough to win against the Pelicans team. The Clippers now have lost three of four and six of nine after a seven-game winning streak.

Pelicans star Brandon Ingram scored 27 points in his former home arena, and Herbert Jones added 16 for the Pelicans, who rebounded from their second-worst loss of the season at Utah last Saturday. The Pelicans finished their three-game road trip with two victories.

Meanwhile, George closed the margin to eight points midway through the fourth, but Ingram scored eight points in the quarter and orchestrated a 17-8 run to put the game away for New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans Improve Regular Season Standing After LA Clippers Win

The New Orleans Pelicans have won three of their last four games, which doubled their season win total in the past six days after a 3-16 start and without their injured star Zion Williamson.

Their star forward has been cleared for a full return to basketball activities which further boosted New Orleans' hopes of turning their season around.

The Clippers, who are currently sitting at 11-10, would still not have time to rest anytime soon because they were also struggling to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference.

After missing their first 20 3-point attempts Saturday and struggling during their matchup against Jazz at Utah, the Pelicans hit 10 of their first 18 shots beyond the arc in the first half in LA while they built a 21-point lead midway the second period.

