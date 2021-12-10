Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the 5th player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles despite the Lakers' loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-95, on Thursday night.

According to ClutchPoints, the 36-year-old NBA star joined the elite company of Oscar Robertson, Jason Kidd, and Lakers' stars Russell Westbrook and Magic Johnson as the only players to reach a triple-digit mark in terms of career triple-doubles.

LeBron James Joins 100 Triple-Double Club

Based on his statistics, the unreal longevity and ability of LeBron James to do everything on a basketball court made him one of the very best athletes in any sport.

After his recent achievement, James joined a legendary pantheon of players that showcased their all-around talent throughout the history of the NBA while he built his legacy.

In his 18-year-career in the league, James posted 64 triple-doubles with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent 11 seasons playing. He also tallied triple-doubles when he suited up for the Miami Heat and recorded his recent achievement during his continued stint with the Lakers.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Shares His 'Blueprint' With Son Bronny, Dreams of One Day Playing in the NBA With Him

LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone in His 18-Year-Career

Aside from reaching the milestone, LeBron James now only needed eight triple-doubles to pass Hall of Famer guard Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles in history. Although James has always been his team's major point guard during their games, he was the first forward and the first non-point guard to eclipse the 100 career triple-doubles.

Triple-doubles have never been far removed from James' average output as the 17-time All-Star holds career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 draft also ranked third on the NBA all-time scoring list. He also ranked fourth in terms of minutes played, eighth in assists.

James' latest triple-double was his 27th with the purple and gold uniform, and it also moved him past Elgin Baylor for the second-most in franchise history.

The latest accomplishment of LeBron James is another testament to his well-rounded game, unbelievable longevity, and why he was called "The King." While he may not reach the top of this list, being in the company of some of the most dynamic and dominant players in the game emphasized how unique his playing style is.

The milestone happened during Thursday's match of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies, where James registered 20 points, who were second on the team behind Anthony Davis and dished his 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead his team, but the Lakers squad still fell short.

James and his teammates needed to make additional effort in the coming weeks after losing to a shorthanded Memphis team, who missed Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks due to league health and safety protocols.

LeBron James had avoided missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005's last season when the Lakers survived the 2021 Play-In Tournament before falling to the Phoenix 4-2 in the first round.

The latest loss of the Lakers put them on a 13-13 record this season. The game also bounced LeBron James to reach 11th place on the all-time regular-season steals list.

READ MORE: Houston Rockets Outplay Kevin Durant-Less Brooklyn Nets, Extend Winning Streak to 7 Games

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: James Worthy Shocked LeBron Drops 20 Pts Triple-Double But Lakers Fall to Grizzles 108-95 - From Nicky