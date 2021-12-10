Michael Nesmith of the iconic band The Monkees passed away on Friday morning from "natural causes." The death of the 78-year-old singer and guitarist was confirmed by a family member.

"With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," the unnamed family member of Nesmith said in a statement quoted by Rolling Stone.

The family member then asked the public to "respect" their privacy at this time and expressed their gratitude for the "love and light" that people have shown to Nesmith.

The family member did not provide specifics of what caused Nesmith's demise. But BBC reported that a spokesman for record label Rhino said the singer died from heart failure at his home in Carmel Valley, California.

Other Artists React to Michael Nesmith's Death

Several artists expressed expressing their sorrow at the death of The Monkees singer. His bandmate, Micky Dolenz, expressed his grief on Twitter after he learned about the death of his "dear friend."

"I'm heartbroken. I've lost a dear friend and partner," Dolenz tweeted. The fellow The Monkees member also said he was happy that he got to spend the last couple of months with Nesmith before his death, touting that they both did what they love, such as "singing, laughing, and doing schtick."

"I'll miss it all so much. Especially the schtick. Rest in Peace, Nez," Dolenz concluded. Nesmith and Dolenz went on a tour last month.

Nesmith's manager, Andrew Sandoval, said the concert tour was a farewell tour for The Monkees that ended a few weeks ago.

"In the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts," Sandoval added.

Kiss rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley also commented on Nesmith's death, saying that the news "hit" him.

"WOW! Sometimes it's hard to know why someone's passing hits you a certain way but this is another one that hit me," Stanley said.

WOW! Sometimes it's hard to know why someone's passing hits you a certain way but this is another one that hit me. I watch my world change as people that I thought to be timeless pass on, and that is sobering. Lives end and life goes on. RIP Mike Nesmith. https://t.co/AzeMLLe96F — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Steve Martin expressed his condolences with a trivia about the late The Monkees singer, saying that "Michael Nesmith (RIP) wrote Linda Ronstadt's hit, 'Different Drum'."

Some of you may not know that Michael Nesmith (RIP) wrote Linda Ronstadt’s hit, “Different Drum.” — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 11, 2021

The Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith

The Monkees was initially put up for a TV show, and they found fame for the songs written for them.

The group's TV show ran from 1966 to 1968 on NBC, and it won two Emmy Awards, as the band became an iconic part of the pop culture. The Monkees' show showed comical misadventures of the group as they traveled around Los Angeles while pursuing girls and stardom.

The group produced timeless hits such as "Last Train to Clarksville," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," and "Daydream Believer." Michael Nesmith wrote most of the band's songs such as "Mary, Mary," The Girl I Knew Somewhere," and "Listen to the Band."

Aside from producing hit singles, The Monkees was also known as "Pre-Fab Four," a joke referencing the Beatles' "Fab Four" nickname.

WATCH: A Tribute to Mike Nesmith - From MeTV