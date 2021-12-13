Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. is the main person of interest in the case of his missing girlfriend. Texas authorities have found remains linked to the disappearance of Ware's 29-year-old girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said on Friday that investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains at the time. However, investigators believe those were related to the Pomaski case, according to an Independent report.

Pomaski was last seen having an argument with Ware. She was reported missing on April 25.

The last two posts on Pomaski's Facebook shows Cinderella saying all she did was "suffer." She then posted two weeks later about her relationship with the ex-49ers and Washington Football Team player.

Meanwhile, Ware denies any wrongdoing. In June, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office pointed Ware as the suspect in Pomaski's disappearance, according to a Crime Online report.

Ware's attorney Coby DuBose said that Ware has told police everything that he knows and has led them through his house. However, Ware has reportedly declined to cooperate with the police.

Harris County investigators named him as a person of interest along. Meanwhile, other witnesses have not yet come forward.

Friend Eric Zuleger said that Pomaski's a beautiful person inside and out. He added that worry about her.

Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance and Kevin Ware Jr.'s Involvement

Tim Miller, founder of the missing-person search group Texas EquuSearch, said that the confrontation had turned violent between Pomaski and Ware, according to a Daily Mail report.

Miller said that it "certainly is no way" going to have a happy ending.

A KHOU 11 report noted that during a June 14 bond hearing on a drug charge, prosecutors accuse Ware of murdering Pomaski.

However, he was not charged in the case.

Ware was arrested in June when he had reportedly been involved in a vehicle chase with police where he drove more than 115mph and was found to be in possession of both weapons and drugs.

He faced a first-degree felony charge with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ware was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail at the time.

Ware's lawyer said in June that they had no prior knowledge of him being considered a suspect in his missing girlfriend's case.

DuBose said that it was the first time that they have seen that and that the filing was the first time that it has been suggested that Ware is a suspect.

Pomaski's mother Leslie Mandeville said that she knew something was wrong when Pomaski stopped responding to messages and calls, according to an ABC 13 News report in November.

Angelina Farris with Texas EquuSearch referred to Ware's rap sheet, noting that it was "absolutely terrifying," if one were to look at the charges that have been filed against him.

Meanwhile, Mandeville said they just want to bring Pomaski home "whatever that looks like."

