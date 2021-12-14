The defense and prosecution in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial have agreed not to release the socialite's "black book" of contacts.

Judge Alison Nathan ruled at Manhattan federal court that only a small part of the directory would be revealed under seal, according to a Daily Mail report.

The said black book was believed to be a version of Jeffrey Epstein's 97-page book containing the name and address of around 2,000 world leaders, celebrities, and businessmen. It reportedly includes contact details of Prince Andrew and former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Ghislaine Maxwell's "Black Book"

Nathan previously said that she wanted to refrain from "needless" namedropping during the trial, according to an Independent report.

Jurors and attorneys could only view some of the entries from the black book. It is released under seal.

A U.S. attorney to the judge said that it can be considered for the purpose of showing a link between Maxwell and the names if there is any.

Damian Williams said it can also show how the information was organized.

Former Epstein butler Alfredo Rodriguez admitted to stealing the book as "insurance" and was jailed for trying to sell it to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agent for $50,000.

Juan Alessi earlier testified that Maxwell used the directory to book massages from young girls, which included at least one of the accusers in Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial.

Alessi was the house manager in one of Epstein's estates. However, the defense argued that there was no proof that the directory he saw was the same contact book prosecutors had wanted to enter into evidence.

A few pages were mentioned in the prosecution's case and were labeled as "exhibit GX52."

Alessi said Maxwell took many photos of topless women and displayed them in frames on her desk. He said that he also called Maxwell the "lady of the house."

Alessi also noted that Maxwell slept with Epstein in his bedroom.

Three accusers who testified against Maxwell in the first two weeks of her trial were allowed to keep their identities clandestine for their privacy.

Maxwell's lawyers argued that three of the defense's witnesses have also asked to testify without revealing their identities, according to The New York Times report.

The request was opposed by prosecutors. One of Maxwell's lawyers, Bobbi C. Sternheim, suggested that some possible defense witnesses might not be willing to testify if they had to do so using their real names. Sternheim wrote on Saturday that it might affect Maxwell's right to present her defense.

However, legal experts noted on Monday that they were not aware of trials in which defense witnesses had appeared under a pseudonym or a partial name.

Sternheim's letter did not expound why they were requesting anonymity and did not identify the three witnesses.

The three were said to be among 35 witness names the defense provided to the government but did not release publicly.

Rebecca Roiphe, a New York Law School professor, said that she does not think Nathan would grant the defense's request.

Roiphe used to serve as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

She said she does not think that preference is enough reason for anonymity.

