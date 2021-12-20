The death toll in the Haiti truck blast last week rose to 90 on Monday, as the coastal city of Cap-Haitien continues to address the aftermath of devastating tragedy.

The number of death was confirmed by Cap-Haitien's Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor on Tuesday, as the tragedy last week continue to unfold, Al Jazeera reported.

Despite identifying 90 deaths in last week's devastating accident, Almonor pointed out that the fatality count on the tragedy is "unfortunately incomplete." The deputy mayor explained that the reason behind the death toll not yet finalized is because of the "severe injuries" suffered by those who remained hospitalized.

According to France 24, the previous tally of deaths released by Haitian authorities stood at 75 death with 47 severely burnt due to the explosion.

As the death toll in the explosion rose, national funerals will be observed in Cap-Haitien's main cathedral on Tuesday. However, 25 caskets will be set up during that day. It can be recalled that the majority of the victims were buried shortly after the accident in a mass grave in the city.

Last week, Prime Minister Ariel Henry pointed out that his government is taking ion measures to help organize the commemorations for the victims of the truck last.

Haiti Truck Blast's Effect in the City

Almonor pointed out that the damage to the city due to the explosion was extensive.

"We have nearly 50 houses impacted by the fire and most of them will need to be demolished," Almonor underscored.

He added that Cap-Haitien will need "a lot of help" to overcome the tragedy the city has experienced. Almonor furthered that the central government offered to help them, but the deputy mayor pointed out that they need more than just the central government to surpass the tragedy.

BBC also mentioned medical experts from Haiti claiming that their healthcare providers were overwhelmed, as they set up field hospitals in the area to help those affected in the explosion.

"We need human resources, and also material resources, namely serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of serious burns," Mayor Yvorse Pierre said last week.

Residents Rushed to the Truck After Crash to Collect Gas

According to Almonor, on the night of December 13, the driver of the gas truck, which was not identified, lost control of the vehicle when he served into a motor-taxi, causing the truck to overturn.

Witnesses alleged that residents rushed towards the tanker after the crash to collect some of the spilled gas before the truck exploded into a fireball that ravaged cars, buildings, and homes located in the neighborhood.

In recent years, Haiti experienced fuel shortages and high costs, as authorities regularly run out of cash to pay gas distributions. Furthermore, armed gangs also cut off access to fuel terminals around the country's capital, which is one of the factors that worsen the fuel shortage in the country.

Aside from fuel shortages, the country also experience a surge in gang violence and political instability after Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in early July.

