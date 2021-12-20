White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what President Joe Biden will talk about in his Omicron speech on Tuesday, claiming that the president will focus on his push in vaccinating Americans across the nation.

During her press briefing on Monday, Psaki gave the gist of what Biden will talk about as the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc across the United States, Independent reported.

In the briefing Psaki said that Joe Biden's speech will not be about "locking the country down," but instead he will "focus on a drive for vaccinations."

"This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech outlining the plan and being direct and clear with American people about the benefits of being vaccinated," Psaki highlighted in her press briefing.

The White House press secretary furthered that the president will also tackle what Americans should expect in the winter months and what "additional steps" people will be taking.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: Biden to Issue 'Stark Warning' on Unvaccinated Americans

Psaki also underscored that the president will give a "stark warning" to the Americans who chose to remain unvaccinated despite the Omicron threat.

"For those who choose to remain unvaccinated, he'll [the president] issue a stark warning and make clear unvaccinated individuals will continue to drive hospitalizations and death," The White House press secretary pointed out.

Although Biden will give a warning to unvaccinated Americans, Psaki highlighted that the president is not trying to scare anyone.

"That [warning] is not trying to scare people - or maybe it is trying to make clear to people in the country what the risks are here of not being vaccinated," Psaki stressed.

President Biden was not the only one to point out that unvaccinated Americans contribute to the number of hospitalizations. It can be recalled that many Democrats asserted that unvaccinated Americans were driving the hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 in response to the frustrations of vaccinated Americans about the pace of U.S. recovery from the virus.

CDC: Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID Variant in the U.S.

President Biden's speech came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said that Omicron is the most dominant COVID variant in the United States.

According to federal health officials, the Omicron variant accounted for at least 73 percent of new COVID infections recorded from last week.

CDC added that the numbers of Omicron variant infections showed nearly a six-fold increase in only one week.

The said variant was responsible for 90 percent of COVID infections in New York, and U.S. regions in the Southeast, Industrial Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest.

Over the weekend, The Daily Mail noted that 1,000 cases were attributed to Omicron, with an additional 221 infections recorded between Sunday and Monday.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. recorded at least 800,000 deaths due to COVID-19. As the Omicron variant threatens countries across the globe, health experts warned that the newest variant is more transmissible than other iterations of the disease.

