President Joe Biden collaborates with the famous band Jonas Brothers to further promote COVID-19 vaccines in a TikTok video.

Biden and the Jonas Brothers made a 17-second video to tackle and promote COVID vaccinations among their followers.

The said TikTok video is the latest push of the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to take the jab amid the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant in the U.S., People reported.

Pres. Joe Biden, Jonas Brothers Promote COVID Vaccines

In the clip posted by the Jonas brothers on their TikTok account, the singers were seen rocking and enjoying the decors placed on the White House, The Hill reported.

The singers started the video with Joe Jonas appearing on the screen saying "Bing bong," then Nick Jonas abruptly asked if his brother was vaccinated. Kevin Jonas then appeared behind a holiday "Thank you" standee and then said, "yes sir." Joe then suddenly appeared beside Kevin, saying "Ayoo."

Nick then appeared on the screen, asking the viewers, "Who's the president, man? Who's the president?" His brothers then replied, "Byron."

The climax of the 17-second TikTok video happened on a couch in the White House, where the Jonas Brothers sat together, and Joe Jonas asked what they wanted to tell the president. Kevin and Nick then took turns to reply, "What's up baby! Take me out to dinner."

The video concluded when Kevin asked Joe Biden if he got the whole video. To which the chief executive replied, "We got it," while holding his cellphone.

Since the video was published in TikTok on Friday, the Jonas Brother's clip with the president garnered more than 873,000 likes and over four million views from the platform.

Although the original video was from TikTok, the Jonas Brother's video also crossed different social media platforms. White Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared the content on Twitter, asking Joe Biden for any dinner plans as her caption. Nick Jonas also took to Twitter to share the same video.

The audio used by the Jonas Brothers in their TikTok video was from a well-known TikToker named TJ, who has gone viral for his funny interviews with the people of New York. The man referred to the 46th president as "Joe Byron."

Other Celebrities Promoting COVID Vaccines

It was not the first time that the Biden administration collaborated with artists in heightening their COVID vaccine push.

In November, singer-songwriter Ciara went to the White House to promote COVID vaccination with young children. Together with her three children, Ciara met First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Hina Talib, a pediatrician. They discussed the importance of vaccinations among children.

In July, pop star Olivia Rodrigo also went to the White House to meet Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as a part of the administration's push to younger Americans to get vaccinated against COVID. She taped a joint social media message with Biden and Fauci.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated," the internet sensation said at that time.

