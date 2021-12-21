The community of the 13 killed over land dispute in Guatemala breached the state of siege issued by President Alejandro Giammattei as they blocked a major road in the country demanding government response in the incident.

The state of siege was issued by Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei in the two communities in Nahuala and Santa Catarina, banning their right to carry weapons and engage in protests, Al Jazeera reported.

The said communities who engaged in protests are demanding Guatemala's government to solve a bloody century-old land dispute.

Guatemala: Santa Catarina K'iche Community Defies State of Siege

The community that engaged in protests that started on Monday was identified as members of the Mayan K'iche group.

According to France 24, the said group blocked the Interamericana highway using the caskets of the victims. On Monday, only seven coffins were lined up on the said highway. On Tuesday, 11 of the 13 killed were placed in the area.

Reports noted that women wearing traditional clothing were seen weeping as the coffins were lined up in the highway that links the area to the country's capital, Guatemala City.

Aside from the coffins, the Santa Catarina community of K'iche also placed an altar with flowers, candles, and photographs of the 13 murdered individuals. Incense smoke was also placed in the road.

Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan municipality leader, Francisco Tambriz, expressed their request to the Guatemala government on Tuesday, saying that their people need an "immediate solution."

"The people want peace and tranquility and immediate solution because all that we're asking for is a border," the 51-year-old leader said. "Santa Catarina is crying blood," Tambriz added.

13 Killed Over Land Dispute in Guatemala

The protests that defied the state of siege in Guatemala came after 13 people from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan were killed, including four children, in Chiquix in Nahuala on late Friday. The said group from Satana Catarina were reportedly in the area to pick corn.

Guatemala's human rights prosecutor, Jordan Rodas, said that the group was ambushed by a group of men "carrying high caliber weapons." Reports mentioned that the children in the group were cut into pieces and then burned inside the truck they were traveling in.

"There are no words to describe what these people did," Alonzo Guarchaj, a family member of one of the victims killed, said. "All we can do is to leave everything in the hands of God and Vengeance will be his," Guarchaj added.

On Sunday, three men carrying M16 rifles were arrested in the area where the tragic incident happened. Police suspect that the people who attacked the group on Friday were from one of the two rival communities.

It can be recalled that the communities of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan and Nahuala have been fighting over land, which is ongoing for already more than 100 years. Both communities are reportedly from K'iche.

In May of the previous year, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei declared a state of siege just before a new escalation of violence between the two municipalities. In August, officials pledged to increase the presence of police in the two towns. However, the efforts proved to be insufficient.

