Jake Paul, the popular YouTuber who is also the brother of Logan Paul, now has a 5-0 standing in the boxing world. He was able to achieve this feat after defeating American professional MMA fighter Tyron Woodley in Florida.

Some sports experts even described his victory as a "brutal knockout." According to The Daily Mail UK's latest report, the latest fight of the online influencer is a rematch against the former UFC welterweight champion.

In the 8-round match, Jake was able to land a clean right hook onto Woodley's jaw. Because of this, the professional MMA fighter landed on the mat, which signaled the end of the match.

The battle of the two fighters only lasted until the 6th round, making Paul still undefeated. Right now, various enthusiasts think that the YouTuber would be the next big thing in boxing.

Jake Paul Challenges Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Mirror reported that Jake Paul is now challenging Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the former boxing middleweight world champion. This is a massive change of career since he was first known as a YouTube vlogger, making his current achievements quite unique.

Meanwhile, the latest bout against Chavez Jr. was confirmed by the rising boxer's management team, BAVAFA Sports. This is not actually surprising since Logan's brother is well known for challenging professional boxers, who are on the top ranks.

"It shows you how impressive Jake is that people think this should be his next opponent. Even more impressive is that Jake messaged Nakisa Bidarian and said let's get this one next," said BAVAFA Sports.

Will Jake Paul Be the Next Boxing Surprise?

According to DAZN News' latest report, many top-ranked boxers became silent after the global COVID-19 pandemic began. You will notice this since there are only a few matches involving big names.

However, Jake Paul is now making the boxing world noisy again as he makes his way to the top. Dubbed as "The Problem Child," he is already gaining the respect of sports enthusiasts and fans.

Well, you can't blame the people for taking him as a joke at the beginning, especially since his first career is posting comedic YouTube content. But, right now, he still remains undefeated even after fighting some top-notched boxers and MMA fighters.

You will still definitely see more of his fights as the year 2022 arrives.

