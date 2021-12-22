President Joe Biden announced this week the appointment of commissioners to the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders following the launch of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) last May.

As an organization that held a public call for Commissioners earlier this year to ensure a diverse slate of candidates, AAPI Victory Alliance congratulates this diverse class of WHIAANHPI commissioners who represent the vibrancy of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) across the country.

The Commissioners are champions within their fields of expertise, representing diverse sectors from business, to nonprofits, health, education, and more, which will ensure the Commission is a bridge to the community.

Rounding out a year of historic appointments for the AAPI community, the list of Commissioners announced today includes Luisa Blue who currently serves as Vice-Chair and founding Board member of the AAPI Victory Alliance.

Last week, inaugural AAPI Victory Alliance board member Chris Lu was confirmed as the U.S. Representative to the United Nations for Management and Reform, with the rank of Ambassador. Further, AAPI Victory Alliance board member Sima Ladjevardian was announced as an HHS Regional Director.

These Commissioners along with other AAPI appointees will add momentum to the growing AAPI movement and will drive an ambitious whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AAPI communities.

AAPI Victory Alliance Chair Dr. Tung Nguyen issued the following statement:

"As an organization that was started by former commissioners of the Initiative, AAPI Victory Alliance looks forward to partnering with these eminently qualified and talented Commission members to improve the lives of our AAPI community. Specifically, we look forward to working with WHIAANHPI on critical issues like data disaggregation, civil rights, and socioeconomic disparities."

