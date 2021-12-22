A federal judge in Florida has blocked Michael Flynn's request for a temporary restraining order to stop subpoenas from the House Select Committee leading the Capitol riot probe.

The judge's decision now forces Flynn to testify and produce documents required in the investigation, according to an NBC News report.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Scriven based her decision on two reasons, including a lack of urgency.

Scriven said that the select committee has postponed Flynn's deposition to a "date to be determined." However, the select committee's subpoena noted that he should produce the documents it requested by November 23.

The judge also said that Flynn's lawyers failed to follow the right procedure for such requests as federal rules require someone seeking a temporary restraining order to notify the other party.

In the case of Flynn, it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the select committee. It should also say why the notice should not be required.

The judge said that Flynn's lawyers' failure to do either was an omission significant to his motion.

READ NEXT: Michael Flynn Files Restraining Order Against House Speaker Nany Pelosi and Complaint Against House Select Committee to Block Subpoena on Capitol Riot Probe

Michael Flynn's Case Against The Select Committee

Flynn's lawsuit was one of the many trying to impede the select committee's investigation on what took place on January 6.

The former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency intended to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to an Axios report.

Flynn's lawsuit noted that he has raised significant Constitutional and practical concerns that preclude his compliance with the subpoena without clarifying the scope and terms of the select committee.

Flynn also claimed that the committee does not have authority to conduct business as it is not a "duly constituted select committee."

The select committee issued a subpoena to Flynn in November, seeking testimony and documents about a "command center" at Washington's Willard Hotel.

The said command center was set up to plan efforts to deny U.S. President Joe Biden his 2020 election victory, according to The Guardian report.

Former President Donald Trump was urged by Flynn to deploy the military to overturn the results while giving speeches to plant doubts about the vote.

Flynn was also previously charged as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election won by Trump.

The retired Army general pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about discussions he had with Russia's ambassador in 2017.

The former president then later pardoned him.

Capitol Riot Probe

The select committee also issued subpoenas for testimony and records to two former Trump aides who met with the former president before the attack.

The aides are named Robert "Bobby" Peede Jr. and Max Miller. They reportedly met with Trump in his private dining room off the Oval Office on January 4 to talk about speakers and other aspects of a rally Trump attended, according to a CNBC report.

Trump had urged supporters to fight against the confirmation of Biden's victory, while also falsely claiming that he was the victim of widespread ballot fraud in several swing states.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Says Capitol Riot a 'Violent Attempt' by 'Extremists' and 'Terrorists' to Hold Power at All Costs

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee To Avoid Complying With Subpoenas - from NBC News





