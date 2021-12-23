Holidays are just around the corner, and every household is getting busy putting up decorations and preparing the traditions observed by their families.

White Elephants, drinking eggnogs, and displaying a mistletoe and Christmas tree are among the traditions observed in the U.S. Like in the U.S., holiday traditions are also observed in other parts of the globe, such as Latin America.

Holiday Traditions in Latin America

Latin Americans are known for being festive and being all-out when it comes to celebrations. This is why countries in this region exhibit magnificent traditions which can be considered eye candy for foreigners who visit their place during the most wonderful time of the year.

As the Spanish colonized most Latin American countries in the early times, many of the holiday traditions in the region are connected to Roman Catholic beliefs.

Since pandemic restricts people from traveling to different countries, here are some of the Latin American holiday traditions celebrated by the Latinx communities.

Las Posadas

Translated "Inns" in English language, Las Posadas is one of the Holiday traditions celebrated in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and parts of the southwestern U.S.

Las Posadas reenacts the journey of Mary and Joseph's pilgrimage before Jesus Christ was born in a manger. For nine nights beginning December 16, people dressed as Mary and Joseph led groups of Christians through cities and towns.

On the ninth and final night of Las Posadas, festivities and fireworks are held, and in some places, the last day would be concluded with a midnight Christmas mass.

Fireworks

Usually, fireworks are used and displayed during New Year. But in El Salvador, it's not Christmas eve without dazzling illuminations in the skies.

During Christmas eve, families in El Salvador gather to light up sparklers, fountains, and roman candles. Sleeping kids, who could be awakened from the loud noises, are not a problem during this time, as children in the country stay up late to open their Christmas presents.

Novena de Natividad

Some countries in Latin America, especially in Ecuador and Colombia, also engage in a nine-day novena before Christmas. Called Novena de Natividad, this custom singing around the Nativity scene starts on December 16. It has a specific structure of song and prayer that devoted Christians followed.

Horseradish Festival

Every December 23, people in Oaxaca, Mexico gather in the main square to celebrate Horseradish Festival. During this event, oversized radishes are carved into shapes. The radishes usually displayed nativity scenes, images of Oaxacan folklore, and even political caricature.

The celebration dates back to 1897 when then-mayor Francisco Vasconcelos took a marketing gimmick in an area known for its colorful wood carving and began a formal radish-carving competition.

Parrandas

In Puerto Rico and Cuba, parrandas is a more intense version of Las Posadas in Mexico and Guatemala.

In this holiday tradition, Puerto Ricans carry different musical instruments, play music, and sing at someone's doorstep in the evening or wee hours of the morning until the host lets them in.

In Cuba, parrandas are organized carnival-like festivals with lights, music, floats, and fireworks displays.

