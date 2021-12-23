A California woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to a federal charge of punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. She may face up to 20 years in prison and be fined an amount of about $250,000.

The California woman, identified as Vyvianna Quinonez from Sacramento, pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, The Sacramento Bee reported. Her conviction was a result of a plea agreement with the prosecutors.

California Woman Asked to Wear Face Mask 'Properly' in Southwest Airlines Flight

According to The Daily Mail, the punching incident in the Southwest Airlines flight between Quinonez and the flight attendant on May 23, took place while the 28-year-old California woman was on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego.

During the flight, a flight attendant asked Quinonez to buckle up her seat belt, properly wear her face mask, and stow away her tray table during the flight's descent.

NBC News noted that in response, Quinonez recorded the flight attendant on her cellphone, pushed her then punched the attendant in the face and pulled her hair. Authorities noted that other passengers intervened with the physical altercation.

The said assault done by the California woman was recorded on the cellphone of another passenger of the flight.

According to reports, the flight attendant suffered three chipped teeth. The flight attendant also sustained bruised and swollen left eye, as well as a cut in the same area that needed three stitches. Furthermore, the flight crew also has a bruise in the shape of fingers on her right forearm.

Acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement that it was "inexcusable" for anyone to use violence on an airplane "for any reason." Grossman also defended the flight attendant who was hurt because of the California woman.

"The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane," Grossman pointed out.

As the California woman pleaded guilty to a federal charge, Quinonez is due to be sentenced in a San Diego federal court in March. Although she could face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said that they would recommend a sentence of four months in custody and six months of home confinement.

In addition to federal charges, prosecutors also confirmed that Quinonez will be banned from flying with commercial airlines for three years.

Number of Unruly Passengers Over Face Mask Mandates in Airlines

The attack of the California woman on a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was among the over 5,000 incidents of unruly passengers.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that 4,156 of the incidents of unruly passengers on airlines are those from passengers who refuse to wear their face masks during their flight.

The FAA also noted that there were more acts of violence in 2021 flights more than the entire history of its record-keeping which started in 1995. In response, the TSA in September reinstated flight crew self-defense classes.

