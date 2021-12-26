An accused Capitol rioter currently on house arrest has asked a judge to let him use websites and social media apps to find a job and look for a date.

Thomas Sibick, from Buffalo, New York, was charged with assaulting a police officer and robbery among other charges connected to the January 6 Capitol riot, according to a Business Insider report.

A judge had allowed him to be on house arrest as he awaits his trial on his charges for his involvement in the Capitol riot.

Sibick was not allowed to use social media apps while on house arrest.

Sibick was arrested in March and had made multiple requests for release. He asked to be held in solitary confinement to avoid what his lawyer called a "cult-like" and "toxic" environment in the wing meant for January 6 defendants.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed some conditions on Sibick including orders that he must stay out of Washington, not attend political rallies, as well as prohibit the use of social media or watch political talk shows on cable news.

Attorney Stephen Brennwald wrote that his client was not seeking to use any social media apps for any prohibited purpose, such as political engagement and news reading, rather Sibick wants to meet someone on a social media site where he could establish some sort of connection with someone.

Jackson had read aloud some of the social media posts of the accused before sentencing them, such as the case of Russel Peterson, who was sentenced to 30 days of imprisonment.

Jackson told the Pennsylvania man that his posts made it "extraordinarily difficult" for her to show him leniency, according to The Guardian report.

Accused Capitol Rioters

The Justice Department's prosecution noted how large a role social media played during the insurrection, with most damning evidence coming from rioters' own words and videos.

Prosecutors have used social media posts to build cases, while judges are now weighing them in favor of tougher sentences.

Social media posts were used to request stricter sentences in at least 28 cases. Prosecutors have also accused other defendants of destroying evidence by deleting social media posts.

Around 700 people have been charged with federal crimes connected to the Capitol riot with approximately 150 of them have pleaded guilty.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents had acquired a search warrant for Andrew Ryan Bennett's Facebook account after getting a tip that Bennett had live-streamed from inside the Capitol.

Two days prior to the January 6 incident, Bennett posted a Facebook statement, saying that "you better be ready chaos is coming." He announced that he will be in Washington on January 6 to fight for his freedom.

Meanwhile, the House had formed a select committee to lead a probe on the events of January 6, prompting the issuance of several subpoenas to former officials of the previous administration.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop the release of records during his presidency to the select committee probing the Capitol riot, according to a France 24 News report.

Trump has been accused of inciting the assault of Congress.

