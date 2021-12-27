Famed Texas Lawyer Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued Roe v Wade twice in the supreme court, died on Sunday at the age of 76.

The death of the Texas Lawyer was confirmed by her former student, as well as her cousin, CBS News reported.

Texas Lawyer Sarah Weddington's Death

According to Weddington's previous student and colleague, Susan Hays, the famed Texas lawyer died while sleeping at her home in Austin.

Weddington's former student, who is now a candidate for Texas agricultural commissioner, did not reveal the famed lawyer's cause of death. However, Hays pointed out that her demise came after a "series of health issues," The Guardian reported.

Hays also offered praise to Weddington as she announced her death.

"She [Weddington] was my professor... the best writing instructor I ever had, and a great mentor," Hays underscored.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Spokesperson, Sarah Wheat also issued a statement on Sunday, in response to Weddington's sudden passing, noting that they are "deeply saddened by her loss."

"As a young Texas lawyer, she stood fearlessly before the U.S. Supreme Court generating the landmark abortion rights decision that changed the course of history and opened doors for the generation that followed," Wheat said.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the famed Texas lawyer "graciously" shared her time and insights to people in Austin noting that Weddington "mentored countless young people."

Texas Lawyer Sarah Weddington on Roe v Wade

After a few years of finishing law school, Sarah Weddington and her former classmate Linda Coffee took up a class action case on behalf of Norma McCorvey, the woman who was asking to end her pregnancy and filed the lawsuit under the name "Jane Roe."

In a 2017 interview, Weddington revealed that she was "very nervous" when she handled the case.

"It was like going down a street with no street lights. But there was no other way to go and I didn't have any preconceived notions that I would not win," Weddington underscored.

Sarah Weddington was just 26 years old when she first argued the Roe v Wade in the Supreme Court in 1971. She then argued the same case in front of the justices a year after.

"I had to argue it [Roe v Wade] twice in the supreme court: in 1971 and again in 1972," Weddington said, adding that she was informed about the court's decision in January of 1973. During that time, the ruling won with a vote of 7-2 in favor of Roe, overturning the abortion laws nationwide.

Texas Lawyer Sarah Weddington Other Legacies

Aside from successfully arguing Roe v Wade in the supreme court, Sarah Weddington also has other legacies before her passing.

After winning the Roe decision, Weddington ran successfully for the Texas legislature. In her first session, she successfully passed a bill reforming Texas' sexual abuse law. She also provided legal protection to rape victims.

Aside from passing legislatures, Weddington also wrote a book on Roe v Wade, gave lectures, and taught courses in the University of Texas and Texas Women's University. As an educator, Sarah Weddington tackled topics such as leadership, law, and gender discrimination.

