The mother of the teenager from Chile who was shot by a Los Angeles police officer spoke on Tuesday, after the tragic incident that claimed the life of the teen.

Fourteen-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot by a stray bullet fired by the police officer last week at a Burlington store for Christmas shopping, USA Today reported.

The Chilean teenager and her mom, Soledad Peralta, heard screams when they were in the store. The two then locked the doors to the dressing room, hugged each other tightly, closed their eyes, and then prayed.

Moments later, they heard three pops then Valentina started shaking. The mom noted that she screamed for help, but the help she sought did not arrive ahead of time.

Reports noted that a police officer offer from Los Angeles fired on a man that was seen in a video beating a woman with a metal bike lock. One of the bullets fired by the police pierced a hole in the wall behind the suspect and hit the teenager.

"When something impacted my daughter Valentina, it threw us on the floor, and she died in my arms, and there was nothing I could do," Soledad Peralta said. "To see a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the greatest pains and most profound pains that any human being can imagine," Valentina's mom added.

READ NEXT: Pro Boxer Shot Dead in Front of His Girlfriend, 3 Young Children in Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve

Father of Chilean Teenager Says Daughter Claimed U.S. Was the 'Safest Country in the World'

Valentina's father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, on Tuesday said that his daughter once assured him that the United States was the "safest country in the world," CNN reported.

The father of the Chilean teenager also claimed that his daughter wanted to become an American citizen, citing the opportunity the nation offers.

"I cannot sleep... All she wanted was to become an American citizen. I once told her, let's leave this country. 'No papa,' she said. 'This is the safest country in the world, a country of opportunity," Juan Pablo recalled, pointing out that her daughter died in the hands of the state.

Valentina came with her mother and sister to the United States from Chile about six months ago. Her father remained in Chile but planned to travel to California for the holidays and take his daughter to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The 14-year-old from Chile dreamt of becoming a robot-designing engineer.

"My daughter was special... She had dreams, and tragically, those dreams have been overshadowed by this nightmare that prevents me from sleeping at night," Valentina's father said.

Parents or Chilean Teenager Shot by Los Angeles Police Demand Answers

On Monday, a 35-minute video released by the authorities revealed that the suspect, identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, was seen walking with what appeared to be a bike chain into a store and took an escalator to the second floor, ABC 7 reported.

Lopez was seen leaving the store and came back through the front door. The suspect was then seen grabbing a customer, knocking the person to the ground, and hitting them with the object he held.

The video also showed the moment when the officers opened fire. The video showed the area, which is near the dressing room where the Chilean teenager was hit by a bullet.

A coroner's record revealed that Valentina died over a gunshot wound in the chest. Meanwhile, the suspect was also killed in the shooting.

One of the attorneys representing Valentina's family said that their legal team wants "all-access" to all the evidence from the Los Angeles Police District Investigation. Valentina's lawyers are also seeking that officer who fired the bullet that hit Valentina be held accountable.

READ NEXT: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Help Sought by Murdered Woman's Dad After Her Death Was Linked to Brian Laundrie

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Video From Fatal LAPD Shooting at Burlington Shows Officer Open Fire Over Bloodied Victim - From Los Angeles Times