Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday reduced the 110-year sentence of a Cuban driver who killed at least four in the state's I-70 in 2019 to ten years.

According to 9News, Governor Polis used his power to change the duration of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' prison time after he applied for clemency.

"I am writing to inform you [Aguilera-Mederos] that I am granting your application for commutation. After learning about your highly atypical unjust sentence in your case, I am commuting your sentence to 10 years and granting your parole eligibility on December 30, 2026," Polis said in a statement acquired by KKTV 11.

It can be recalled that the Cuban driver was originally sentenced to 110 years earlier this month. A jury found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

In the release that announced the change in sentence, Polis said that he recently discovered that a relative of Aguilera-Mederos' lawyer works in the governor's office. The Colorado Governor then assured that the said relative was not involved in the commutation process.

Colorado I-70 Truck Crash Survivor Wants Cuban Driver Awarded with 50 Years Prison Time

Although Governor Polis reduced 100 years in the Cuban driver's original sentence, a survivor of the truck crash in Colorado's I-70 wanted Aguiler-Mederos' sentence to be reduced, but still, make him stay in prison for 50 years.

Colorado crash survivor Valerie Robertson-Young explained why she wanted the Cuban driver to spend 50 years in prison, alleging that Aguilera-Mederos approached her after the incident and asked her to use her phone claiming that he needed to "get away," CBS Denver reported.

Robertson-Young also narrated how she felt in the aftermath of the tragic truck crash in I-70.

"When I close my eyes, I see the accident over and over," Robertson-Young said three weeks after the incident.

Hearing Set for January Over Cuban Driver's Sentence

Although the Cuban driver is expected to serve 10 years in prison after Colorado Governor Jared Polis' move on Thursday, a court hearing regarding Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was set for January 13, 2022.

The said hearing, which was filed by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, will tackle if the case will have to reconsider its sentence for Aguilera-Mederos.

In the motion filed by Attorney King in December, the lawyer argued that the Colorado law permits the court to "reconsider" the sentence "in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances."

King noted on Monday that she will seek at least a 20 to 30-year sentence on the January 13 hearing.

On April 25, 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' semi-truck slammed into a stopped traffic light on Colorado's I-70. The said interstate was located near the Denver West Parkway.

Authorities confirmed that at least four people died due to their injuries, and not because of the resulting fire.

Aside from four counts of vehicular manslaughter, the Cuban driver was also charged with six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first-degree extreme indifference, one count of reckless driving, and two counts of vehicular assault reckless.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years - From CBS Denver