Two Iowa teens were charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher last month.

According to Daily Mail, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and classmate Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Nohema Graber in Fairfield, Iowa.

In a December 23 court documents, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding said the teens surveilled Graber's everyday movement, ambushed her while on her daily walk, and dragged her into the woods before they allegedly killed her.

The teens, who attended Graber's Spanish class at Fairfield High School, later returned to the woods to hide her lifeless body under a wheelbarrow.

According to the Associated Press, the 66-year-old Spanish teacher, who has been teaching at Fairfield High School since 2012, was reported missing on November 2 at a park where she frequently took her daily walks. Her remains were found later that day.

The Iowa teens have both pleaded not guilty. They are being held at juvenile detention facilities with a $1 million cash bond set for each of them.

READ NEXT: 2 Kids Dead, 4 Children Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run in Florida

Attorneys of Iowa Teens Request to Move Case at Juvenile Court

The attorneys of Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale requested to have their case tried in juvenile court. Both of the teens' attorneys asked Judge Joel Yates to transfer their case to juvenile court.

Earlier this month, Attorney Christine Branstad, Miller's lawyer, requested a report from juvenile court services be ordered as she asked the judge to set a hearing to find out whether the case should be moved to juvenile court. Hearings on the requests are set for January 27.

Moulding has been opposing the requests, arguing that trying the Iowa teens as adults is "appropriate." He noted that if the teens are tried and convicted in the juvenile court system, they could be released in less than 24 months, something that would not serve the community's interests or the suspect.

"This prosecuting attorney cannot fathom any combination of programming at any Iowa juvenile facility which could appropriately treat or rehabilitate the defendant if adjudicated as a juvenile," Moulding said.

Thus, Moulding charged the Iowa teens as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. In Iowa, the sentence for first-degree murder as an adult would be life imprisonment. However, a 2016 Iowa Supreme Court ruling requires juveniles to have a chance of release after being sentenced to life sentences.

Spanish Teacher's Children Forgive Iowa Teens Despite Killing Their Mom

After the Iowa teens were charged, the son and daughter of the Spanish teacher both took to social media to say they forgave their mom's alleged killers.

"I'm sorry I can't respond to the all of the messages but I'll just say what I've been told. My mother passed away... As I understand it was pre attempted murder by two students. I forgive them and feel sorry that they had that anger in their hearts," Graber's son Christian wrote.

Her daughter Nohema Marie wrote: "To the two teenagers that so cruelly took her life... it is clear that they need more love and light in their hearts. But I agree with my oldest brother Christian, all we can do is forgive."

Authorities previously confirmed that the Spanish teacher sustained an "inflicted trauma to the head," and her body was found hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in the Chautauqua Park. Investigators have not released a motive.

Police said the Iowa teens allegedly posted about the attack on social media. However, they did not provide specific details about these postings. The judge has set the teens' trial to begin on April 19.

READ MORE: Mom of Chile Teen Shot by a Los Angeles Police Says Daughter Died in Her Arms

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: High School Students Accused of Killing Spanish Teacher - From CBS News