Ralph Macchio's feelings for "The Karate Kid Part III" did not change, as he vocally said on Monday that he is still not a fan of the third installment of the film franchise.

Macchio, who plays the iconic Daniel LaRusso in Netflix's "Cobra Kai" made his comments about the said film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, mentioning some points he did not like about the movie such as the script, and the story itself.

In the interview, Macchio was asked if he still feels the same way about "The Karate Kid Part III" even after Terry Silver returned in Cobra Kai season 4.

The actor did not blatantly express that he hates the film. However, he still pointed out some of the points he did not want about the movie.

Macchio underscored, adding that he feels the story of the film only repeated itself. He also pointed out that the narrative was not "character forwarding" when it comes to Daniel LaRusso.

Ralph Macchio also pointed out that the story of the "Karate Kid III" was not a "smooth ride" contending that the narrative was written one way and then "changed another way."

Macchio highlighted that there were also parts in the movie that he "did not embrace" as much as he did in the original and its first sequel.

It was not the first time Macchio expressed how he did not like the third installment of "The Karate Kid."

In 2018 and the previous year, the actor stated the same reasons he said in his recent interview, touting that Daniel LaRusso's character never went forward, Screen Rant reported.

READ NEXT: Netflix 'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka Open up About Their Roles' Enemies-to-Friends Arc

Ralph Macchio Says 'Karate Kid III' Gives so Much to Cobra Kai Season 4

Despite exclaiming that he is not a fan of "Karate Kid III," Macchio pointed out that the movie "gives so much story" on Cobra Kai Season 4.

The actor went on to say that Terry Silver's addition to the fourth installment of the series adds to the element in the story. He also noted that LaRusso's perspective as an adult will also be shown as his students and children were also included in the series.

"It is remarkable that what I would call the shortcomings of the original franchise are now bearing fruit 36 years later," Macchio pointed out.

Ralph Macchio, Open to Closing 'Cobra Kai' With "Karate Kid" Movie

Ralph Macchio also mentioned that he is open to closing the "Cobra Kai" series through a "Karate Kid" movie.

"I am not closing my doors on anything. Once this worked on this level, I would be foolish to say 'but that won't work,'" the "Cobra Kai" actor said.

Macchio then said that even though their fans say "Cobra Kai never dies," they will have to wind up the series and tie on the stories properly.

Ralph Macchio said that he hopes Netflix would give them a chance to finish and execute future plans on Cobra Kai.

READ NEXT: Cobra Kai Season 4 Returns With John Kreese and Terry Silver Joining Forces: Netflix Trailer Clip Hints

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Ralph Macchio Discusses The Evolution of Daniel LaRusso - From The View