Ralph Macchio and William Zabka opened up on the enemies-to-friends arc of their roles in Netflix's "Cobra Kai" fourth installment.

Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, talked about the "baggage" of their characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Cobra Kai's Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence on Their Roles' Conflict

At the ending of Cobra Kai's previous season, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso teamed up to beat the new antagonist on the story, John Kreese, Gizmodo reported.

However, their roles have a string of feuds stemming from their children and their different Karate styles. In the story, Ralph Macchio teaches the "Miyagi-do" style while William Zabka teaches the "Eagle Fang" karate style.

In the interview, Macchio and Zabka revealed that one conflict between their characters would be their karate styles. According to Zabka, it would have been "dishonest" if there would be no clash at the beginning of their joint training.

"For them [Johhny and Daniel] to work together in harmony from go would've been dishonest. They're both coming with their baggage, so of course, there's gonna be landmines," Zabka said.

The "baggage," which is both harbored by Zabka and Macchio, comes to form their children and students. It can be recalled that Macchio's role discovered that his son Anthony is a bully, while his daughter Sam is learning the Eagle Fang karate style with his competitor.

Meanwhile, Zabka's role also harbors the same feeling as Macchio's role since his most favorite student, whom he considers his son Miguel - Xolo Maridueña - is taking Miyagi Do lessons from his competitor.

William Zabka acknowledged that his role "overcorrects" because Lawrence does not want to lose his bond with Miguel, given the fact that Kreese teaches his son Robby.

"There were so many open wounds there, I think it was important that we didn't undercut and just tie up into a bow, like, 'Everything is swell now,'" Ralph Macchio said.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Spoiler: Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence on Their Characters' Friendship Arc

Despite the "baggage" of the characters, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio's characters decided to team up, a change, which according to them, is a "cool" development in the story.

"Just how cool this was an evolution of the character... It was really important that Johnny opened his heart up and sees that there is something to learn here [Eagle Fang]," Zabka said.

In 'Cobra Kai; Season 4, Zabka and Macchio swapped their karate styles to learn and understand each other. According to Macchio, the "Cobra Kai" creator enjoyed putting him in the "wringer" as his role tried to dive into the Eagle Fang battle style.

In the series's latest installment, Macchio experienced shoveling coal, going one-on-one with the tennis ball machine, and doing bare-knuckle push-ups on a wooden platform.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio's interview came as Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Season 4 returned on the streaming behemoth last December 31. As Larusso and Lawrence join forces, they will have to face the story's antagonists, John Kreese and Terry Silver, who also combined their strength to defeat the two.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer - From Netflix