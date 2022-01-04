Betty White's agent on Monday debunked the COVID-19 booster-related rumors surrounding the actress' death, reiterating that the "Golden Girls" star died of natural causes.

In a statement to Associated Press, Jeff Witjas, White's agent and close friend, debunked the rumors that the actress received a COVID-19 booster shot on December 28 and that her death may have been related to it.

There's also images shared on Twitter and Facebook containing a quote that read, "'Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.' - Betty White, Dec. 28th, 2021."

Addressing the false quote, White's agent noted that White did not receive a booster on December 28.

"People are saying her [Betty White] death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes," Witjas said, adding that her death should not be politicized.

"That is not the life she lived... Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," Witjas added.

READ NEXT: Celebrities We've Lost in 2021: Remembering Some of the Biggest Stars Who Died This Year

Vicki Lawrence Reveals Betty White's Last Word

On Monday, Vicki Lawrence, Betty White's co-star on the hit series "Mama's Family," revealed Betty's last word before her death.

Lawrence told Page Six that White's last word was "Allen," which was her late husband's name. Lawrence noted that she learned about what White said when she texted her friend and co-star Carol Burnett about the actress' passing.

"I texted Carol and said 'This just sucks.' I hate this,'" Lawrence said. She then mentioned that Burnett replied to her message claiming that White's assistant said the very "last words" that came out of the actress' mouth was her husband's name.

Betty White married her late husband Allen Ludden in 1963. They only parted ways when Ludden died in 1981 at the age of 63 because of his stomach cancer.

Aside from revealing White's last word, Lawrence also shared that it was a "joy" working with the veteran actress on the set. Lawrence said that working with White was like "having a good time."

Lawrence further noted that she does not recall a moment when Betty White came on the set unprepared or ever messing up her lines.

Betty White's Death

According to her agent, Betty White died on December 31 at age 99 due to "natural causes." The actress died weeks away from her 100th birthday, which is on January 17.

In a statement on Friday, White's agent expressed how he would miss the actress. Witjas told PEOPLE that Betty White did not fear death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband.

"She believed she would be with him [Allen Ludden] again," White's agent added.

READ MORE: Here's Why Ralph Macchio Dislikes 'The Karate Kid Part III' Despite Being Proud of How It Crosses Cobra Kai Season 4

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Betty White's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart - From Looper