A source said Khloe Kardashian is done with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, adding that the NBA star's paternity drama was the "final straw."

The source told Us Weekly Tuesday that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star will never take Thompson back romantically after learning about his cheating.

"He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating.This was the final straw," the source noted.

On Monday, Thompson revealed via Instagram stories that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and he wants to "take full responsibility" for his actions.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," the NBA star noted.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to address the paternity issue with her ex-partner publicly. But the insider said the reality star is "staying strong" for her daughter True. The source noted that Kardashian's family and friends are her "biggest support system."

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian's Family Is 'Supportive of Both' Khloe and Tristan Thompson Amid His Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian' Focuses on Her Own Happiness" Amid Tristan Thompson Issue

Khloe Kardashian is also "focusing on her own happiness" amid Tristan Thompson's paternity drama. Another source told People that Kardashian is moving on from the drama as she welcomes the new year.

"She wants the new year to be different... She wants to focus on her own happiness," the source noted.

Speaking about the reality star's dating life, the source said Kardashian "can't imagine dating right now." However, the source noted that the family of the Good American founder believes that she will meet the right guy "when she is ready."

The insider said Kardashian has already moved on after discovering that her ex-partner was expecting another baby. The pair shares 3-year-old daughter True. They were reportedly still dating when the NBA star hooked up with Nichols in March 2021.

Tristan Thompson Gives Nearly 100 Roses to Daughter True Before Asking Apology to Khloe Kardashian

Before he offered his apologies to the reality star, Tristan Thompson greeted his daughter with nearly 100 roses. Page Six reported that the basketball player was seen picking up her daughter from gymnastics class Monday in footage.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Thompson was spotted sitting in an SUV outside of the class when a delivery man dropped off the nearly 100 roses to the NBA star's driver. A source said the flowers were for True.

The sighting reportedly happened an hour before the athlete posted his apology to Kardashian on social media and confirmed that he fathered a child with Nichols.

In a separate Instagram Story on Monday, Tristan Thompson said that Khloe Kardashian does not deserve the "heartache" and "humiliation" he has caused her.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this... My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he added.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About 'Negative Energy' as Her Ex Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 3

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Baby Scandal (Source) - From Entertainment Tonight