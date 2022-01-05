Grammy Awards 2022 has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. As of the moment, the United States is still conducting drastic efforts to reduce the rising daily COVID-19 cases caused by the new variant Omicron.

Currently, the daily average COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are around 480,000. On Monday, government officials confirmed that the new infections reached almost 1 million.

This is why various events, such as the Grammy Awards 2022, are now being postponed. The music award ceremony was supposed to take place in Los Angeles on January 31.

However, The Recording Academy released a blog post stating that the event has been postponed.

Grammy Awards 2022 Delayed

Of course, many fans and music critics will be disappointed since the most-awaited Grammy Awards 2022, which is the 64th awarding ceremony of The Recording Academy, is already delayed.

But the award-giving body explained that the postponement is important for the safety of the participants and the staff organizing the event.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," said The Recording Academy via a CBS News report.

The music agency added that its top priority right now is to keep the staff, live audiences, as well as the nominee musicians safe from the Omicron variant, especially since the World Health Organization (WHO) also announced another COVID-19 virus called IHU.

When Will Grammy Awards 2022 Resume?

According to Variety, the Recording Academy hasn't released a new date for the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 event. However, an anonymous source, who is familiar with the activities of the music agency, claimed that the event would likely resume around April or May.

But this would still depend on the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. When it comes to the venue, the insider also said that the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles would remain as the event's place.

If you are one of the fans of the Grammy Awards, you need to be patient and considerate. Remember, two new variants are already spreading in various parts of the globe. Stay safe folks!

