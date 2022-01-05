Another aide of Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that he was leaving her office amid reports of turmoil and dysfunction in her office.

CNBC reported that Vincent Evans, Harris' deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a new job on Capitol Hill.

According to The Daily Wire, Evans would join the Congressional Black Caucus headed by Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty.

Evans is the latest aide of Harris to resign amid claims of tension in her office and the vice president being a "bully" who delivers "soul-destroying criticism."

Ex-Kamala Harris Aide Says He's Still in Good terms With the Vice President

Vincent Evans said he was still on good terms with Kamala Harris despite the reports against the vice president's office. He added that the resignation was not linked to previous departures.

Evans noted that he is deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, New York Post reported.

The former Harris aide worked with the vice president's team at the start of the 2020 election and during the presidential transition.

The Congressional Black Caucus is led by Black lawmakers who advocate for issues important to minority communities across the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris' Office

A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that Kamala Harris supports Vincent Evans' decision on his career move.

Beatty, on the other hand, praised Evans. The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) chair said she believes Evans will help the CBC reach greater heights, as well as create substantive advances in 2022.

Beatty added that Evans knows the significance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement.

Evans left the vice president's office at a time when there were multiple reports of tension and dysfunction within Harris' office.

Harris' allies were reportedly taking aim at her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, for her handling of the vice president and her team.

Last July, reports of an unhappy working environment in Kamala Harris' office have reached former staffers, who have described similar experiences dating back more than a decade.

According to another New York Post report, Harris alumni have been talking about what they described Harris' office as "chaotic" with a "tense and at times dour" atmosphere.

A former staffer said that so many people recognized themselves in the reports or at least recognized the treatment they had seen or treatment they had heard about.

Some of the staffers recalled Harris as "unpredictable" and can be demeaning at times. There were also reports from several sources who remembered Harris calling the office and hanging up on staffers if she did not get the information she wanted quickly.

Meanwhile, some aides claimed that the vice president feels "constrained" in her role, with some close to her saying that Kamala Harris felt she had been set "up to fail, Newsweek reported.

Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser, Symone Sanders, along with communications director Ashley Etienne departed last month. Peter Velz, the vice president's director of press operations, also resigned.

