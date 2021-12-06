U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been featured on a billboard with a text of the title of the film "Dumb and Dumber" and has started to go viral.

The billboard was believed to be located in Richland County in Wisconsin, according to a Newsweek News report.

The text used in the billboard was a reference to a 1994 comedy film "Dumb and Dumber," which starred Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

Many critics of the Biden administration responded enthusiastically to the billboard, responding to a picture shared on Twitter by user JonCover2 to his over 6,000 followers.

It has been liked 14,000 times and was retweeted over 3,000 times as of writing.

One user wrote that they drive by the billboard regularly in southern Wisconsin and it makes them smile.

One user said, "Cool, I like to call them Sh**s and Giggles." The user added the billboard mocking the president and vice president works.

While some were amused, others called the billboard mocking Biden and Harris disrespectful.

One person wrote that they knew where the billboard was located, which was in the woods and half a mile in from the highway. The user added that most people think the billboard is a Real Estate sign.

Another user wrote that they like it hidden, saying it was a good thing that nobody lives near the "almost hidden sign," according to Republic World News report.

Some wrote that these people could have used that $10,000 to help the homeless and hungry children, adding how much money has been spent to try to "trigger the Dems."

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Explicit Billboards

The Wisconsin billboard was not the first billboard mocking the president and vice president.

In May, an explicit billboard in Huntingtown shows the heads of Biden and Harris on top of piles of feces, referring to them as "s**theads," according to an Independent report.

The whole text on the billboard said, "Don't blame Trump!" and that people are stuck with Biden and Harris, being labeled as "s**theads."

It was signed with "from all your deplorables in Calvert County."

Some supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump have been calling themselves deplorable since 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hilary Clinton said that supporters of Trump could be sorted into two categories: everyday, regular Republicans and the "basket of deplorables."

Meanwhile, the chair of Calvert County Democratic Centra Committee, Jeanette Flaim, said that the billboard is "vulgar" and does not reflect Calvert County.

Flaim added that kids are going to school and seeing it every day. She said that they don't think kids should see that or parents should explain it.

However, Board of County Commissioners President Buddy Hance said at the time that the sign might not be easy to take down.

Hance said that there is nothing that they as a county government can do for language that's on a legal sign. Hance noted that the country was built on the foundation of free speech.

Biden's approval rating sinks to 38 percent on November 8, based on a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll, according to a USA Today report.

Meanwhile, a Suffolk University poll in early November that 28 percent of registered voters approved of Harris' handling of her job as vice president, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

