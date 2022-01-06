For the third time in a span of six months, deputies from Flagler County in Florida stopped a teenage girl from jumping off an overpass bridge.

According to reports, the girl has attempted to jump off the overpass bridge of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the girl was standing on the outer ledge of the bridge, outside of the metal barrier, when the officers arrived at the scene, Fox 35 reported.

As officers responded to rescue the teenager, Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 were immediately shut down to traffic.

Reports said the same girl attempted to jump off the same place twice in the summer and needed rescue from the deputies as well.

All Female Negotiation Team in Florida

The sheriff's office of Flagler County in Florida said that several agencies responded to the incident that happened on Tuesday night.

Palm Coast Fire Department and FCSO Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) were also at the scene and immediately formed an all-female negotiation team.

According to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies noted that the teenager did not respond well to male negotiators in the past engagements. Hence, the formation of an all-female team to rescue the girl.

After thorough communication and coaxing, the negotiation team was able to convince the young girl to cooperate. The team was then able to lower her down to safety.

After the incident, the girl was processed in accordance with the Baker Act and was transported immediately to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach to be evaluated.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office released a video of the incident. In the footage, the girl can be heard telling the officers to leave her alone.

It was not until a female deputy stepped in to convince the girl that she held her hand as she made her way safely back down to the ground.

Florida Sheriff Tells Parents That The Child Needs Help

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that "this is another outstanding rescue by all involved." Staly noted that the quick response and efforts of the police and several agencies made it possible to save the teenager again.

He added that their de-escalation techniques training had paid off, and their ability to coax someone who is threatening to end their life back to safety is remarkable.

Staly commended everyone who stepped in to rescue the child for the third time in under a year. He noted that the child needs significant help, encouraging the parents of the girl and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to take action before it is too late.

The identity of the girl, who is still under evaluation, has yet to be released.

WATCH: FCSO Saves Juvenile Trying to Jump Off Palm Coast Parkway & I-95 Bridge, 3rd Attempt in 6 months - From FCSO