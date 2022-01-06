Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside the building on January 6 last year, the same day the Capitol Riot occurred.

According to NBC News, people familiar with the matter confirmed the news about Harris' experience on January 6, claiming that the vice president was then evacuated.

"She [Kamala Harris] was there until she was evacuated... She left the DNC with plans to come back when proceedings started," the sources highlighted.

The timeline of events acquired by Politico revealed that Capitol Police investigated the pipe bomb at around 1:07 p.m. that day. The Capitol Police and the Secret Service evacuated an unnamed "protectee" at around 1:14 p.m.

The sources confirmed that Kamala Harris was the Secret Service "protectee" mentioned in the timeline.

However, Tom Perez, chairman of the DNC during those times, said he cannot recall who was at the building at that time.

"I don't keep records on who was at the building when... I need to talk to people on the security team who was there at the time. We were all working from home," Perez pointed out.

Suspect for Pipe Bomb on January 6 Still Sought by FBI

As of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is still seeking the suspect for planting the pipe bombs on both Democratic and Republican National Committee Headquarters, CBS News reported.

According to reports, investigators engaged in more than 900 interviews and scoured around 39,000 video files in their attempt to identify the suspect. However, the FBI's lead agent in Washington D.C., Steve D'Antuono, said that it was challenging to identify the suspect as it was recorded wearing glasses, masks, gloves, and a hoodie. The FBI agent lead agent furthered that officials are still finding out whether the suspect was a man or a woman.

It can be recalled that the pipe bomb in the RNC was planted in an alley behind the building, while the pipe bomb near the DNC was placed near a park bench. The DNC pipe bomb was neutralized around 4:36 p.m., while the pipe bomb in RNC was put out at around 3:33 p.m.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in concluding the case.

VP Kamala Harris Recalls January 6 Capitol Riot

On Thursday, Kamala Harris recalled in her remarks her experience when the pipe bomb was located, and during the Capitol Riot that took place on the same day.

"On that day, I was not only vice president-elect, but I was also a United States Senator. And I was here at the Capitol that morning, at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee," Harris underscored.

The vice president furthered that when the gates of the Capitol were breached hours later, she turned to her staff and colleagues who were "forced to seek refuge" in their office.

The vice president also noted that during that time, filing cabinets were used as barricades to protect them from outsiders.

The Capitol Riot resulted in more than 725 arrests. Reports mentioned that at least 225 people were arrested over assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Meanwhile, more than 75 individuals were arrested for using a deadly weapon during the January 6 event.

