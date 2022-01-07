The two Florida teenagers responsible for shooting another teen in the face and stealing his vehicle have been arrested, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

According to Orlando Sentinel, Florida authorities said the Deltona shooting happened on Thursday evening in the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive.

Florida Teens Shot the Victim Before They Stole His Car

According to WFLA, deputies from Volusia Sheriff's Office said the shooting was initially reported at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday after a man was hit by a car in Deltona.

But when deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the 18-year-old victim was actually shot in the face. Despite the injury that he suffered, the victim was still able to walk and speak.

Based on the statement from deputies, the victim said he was shot, and the two 15-year-old suspects stole his car. The victim was then taken to a medical facility for treatment, and authorities expect him to recover from his injuries.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office noted that the victim's car was found abandoned one block away from the shooting on Abeline Drive after deputies set up a perimeter and deployed K9s and an air unit in their search.

Florida Authorities Track Down Teen Suspects in Shooting, Stealing Incident

One of the K9 deputies was able to track down one of the suspects in a backyard on Abeline Drive with no shoes on but with socks. The sheriff's office said a pair of slippers were left at the crime scene.

Deputies also located the second suspect. Further investigation by authorities found that the teen, who was first, arrested was on probation for an armed home invasion he committed when he was 13 years old alongside another 13-year-old.

The sheriff's office stated on their report that the two boys, who were now at the age of 15, were trying to buy illegal drugs from the 18-year-old victim when an altercation broke out.

Deputies noted that one of the teens shot the other teen before they got into the victim's car and drove away.

The two Florida teens both face several charges, including attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, violation of juvenile probation, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Fox35Orlando reported that the two suspects were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where they were being held in secure detention.

The sheriff's office said this is not their first run-in with the law. The deputies said one of the suspects was charged with burglary assault in 2018, when he was 12 years old, while the other was arrested for allegedly robbing another kid of his shoes at knifepoint in September 2019.

The deputies also said that both boys, when they were 13 years old, committed an armed home invasion at an apartment in Port Orange with two other juveniles.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: 2 Teens Face Attempted Murder Charges in Florida Shootout - From CBS Evening News