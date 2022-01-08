LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their fourth consecutive victory after setting their season-high assist record against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Lakers nation witnessed a dominant game display from the purple and gold team, 134-118, as they moved the ball well throughout the game.

LeBron James Drops Another 30+ Point Performance in 4th Consecutive Victory.

According to Marca, LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the purple and gold team.

The King added eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and three blocks to his statline in just 37 minutes of action at home.

The Lakers started the game with a tight defense, led by their main man LeBron James, who finished in transition off turnovers and dished the ball to his teammates to establish an early lead in the game.

Malik Monk was the recipient of the Lakers suffocating offense. The Lakers guard finished at the rim, creating an early highlight reel in every transition offense they had in the opening period.

Monk had a hot shooting night from beyond the arc. The Lakers rising star shot nearly 59 percent in the three-point line, draining 7 of his 12 shots downtown.

Aside from Monk, California native Russell Westbrook also had an amazing night at home. Westbrook finished the night with the highest plus-minus on the floor with 22, marking his second consecutive game with solid efficiency.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Catches Heat After Walking Into Staples Center With Cigar Before Lakers Lose to Suns Despite His Monster Performance

LA Lakers' Team Effort Results in Another Victory

The Atlanta Hawks climb the wall established by the Lakers. The guard from Atlanta, Trae Young, led the Hawks team to multiple runs not only in the first half.

The Hawks attempted multiples times in the second half to take the lead, but the Lakers hit their momentum-stopping shots, which kept the Hawks chasing.

Trae Young had 25 points, and 14 assists, while wingman John Collins scored 21 points in his return to the Atlanta Hawks, who have lost five of seven amid significant COVID-19 problems. The Atlanta loss prompted them to drop to 2-3 on a six-game trip, its longest of the season.

Furthermore, Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 21 points apiece for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won five of six overall while remaining perfect on a five-game homestand that would end on Sunday.

Despite losing Anthony Davis, the team's major contributor, who is still absent from their injury-plagued roster, the LA Lakers had a season-high 37 assists and continue to play their most cohesive basketball in the first half of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks' coach Nate McMillan is still away from the team as he is still under the NBA's health and safety protocols. But shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to uniform after clearing the protocols earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Reveals Reason Behind Rajon Rondo Trade to Cleveland Cavaliers

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: HAWKS at LAKERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | January 7, 2022 - From NBA