Former President Donald Trump has canceled his January 6 press conference and decided to watch the Capitol riot commemoration furiously at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

According to Newsweek, the former president watched as President Joe Biden criticized him, blamed him directly for the chaos, and branded him a threat to American democracy.

A friend of the former president told Newsweek that Trump watched cable news shows broadcasting the events commemorating the first anniversary of the Capitol riot and spent all day "stewing" at home.

The friend said that Trump did not watch all of the events, but what he did see made him angry. The friend added that Trump called the events, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a speech by President Joe Biden, as the "Biden-Pelosi show," Business Insider reported.

Trump's close friends and political allies all said that he still angrily rejects any culpability for the January 6 insurrection.

According to Newsweek, a Palm Beach friend of Donald Trump said the former president said his critics cannot talk about anything else because "the guy," referring to Biden, "is such a disaster."

Donald Trump has canceled his press conference on January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump noted that he would be canceling the press conference in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

The former president said he would discuss many "important topics" at his rally in Arizona on January 15, adding that it would be a big crowd.

But reports said that family members and political allies had warned Trump that the press conference would backfire, saying that whatever he said, the press would make him look like a "denier."

Joe Biden Blames Donald Trump for the January 6 Capitol Attack

In his January 6 speech at Statuary Hall outside the House chamber, Joe Biden said that for the first time in U.S. history, "a president not just lost the election, he tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol."

Biden noted that the nation should make sure that it will never happen again. The president said that Trump, without mentioning his name, "values power over principle," and his "bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy." He added that the "defeated former president" could not accept he lost.

Biden further noted that Trump continued with the lie that he won the election because "he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, than America's interest."

Joe Biden added that Trump only sat in the White House while watching the event unfold on television, "doing nothing."

The president also decried the rioters for ransacking the Capitol and destroying property. Biden said he would defend the country and would not allow anyone "to place a dagger at the throat of democracy."

Reacting to Biden's statement, Donald Trump called Biden's speech "political theater" and said it was a distraction for his failures.

He also reiterated his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election, which was rigged. He added that the Democrats wanted to own the day of January 6 "so they can stoke fears and divide America."

A friend told Newsweek that the reason Trump was so fixated on the so-called stolen election was that "he still can't believe he lost to that guy (Biden)," whom he thinks was "feeble and incompetent."

Capitol Police Officer Sues Donald Trump on January 6 Anniversary

A Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit on the anniversary of the Capitol attack, accusing Donald Trump of contributing to injuries she sustained during the January 6 insurrection, NBC News reported.

In a 57-page lawsuit, officer Briana Kirkland alleged that Trump was the leader of the mob, who violently breached the Capitol grounds. The lawsuit added that his supporters took cues from Trump's campaign rhetoric and personal tweets.

The lawsuit noted that Trump was in a position of extraordinary influence over his followers, who had committed assault and battery on Kirkland. Trump's representative has yet to respond on the matter.

The January 6 House committee said they expect former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily appear this month. Donald Trump has reportedly pressured Pence to step out of his ceremonial role and reject Biden's election results in several key states, NPR reported.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Democratic-led House select committee, described Pence's appearance as critical since the former vice president ultimately issued a letter before January 6 proceedings, saying that he would continue with his ceremonial role and would not be stepping down.

Thompson said the committee is meeting next week behind closed doors and expects to solidify final plans regarding Pence.

