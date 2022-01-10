"Golden Girls" star Betty White reportedly suffered a stroke six days before her passing at the age of 99.

White's condition was confirmed by the death certificate acquired by TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge on the matter also told the outlet that Betty was "alert and coherent" after the stroke and that she died peacefully in her sleep at home.

The Daily Mail noted that the star's official cause of death was also listed in the death certificate as a cerebrovascular accident.

The said condition is known to be a loss of blood flow in the part of the brain resulting in brain tissue damage. Furthermore, a cerebrovascular accident can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.

READ NEXT: Zendaya Warns Fans About Watching 'Euphoria Season 2'; Urges Supporters to Watch Only If They Feel 'Comfortable'

Betty White's Agent Denies Star Dying After Getting COVID Booster

The revelation of Betty White suffering a stroke before her death came after the actress' agent, Jeff Witjas, debunked the rumors that White died after getting her COVID booster.

Witjas pointed out that White did not receive the COVID booster on December 28, addressing the quote from social media saying, '"Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today' - Betty White Dec. 28th, 2021."

"People are saying her [Betty White] death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true," Witjas noted, claiming that the actress died of "natural causes" during that time.

White was last photographed in January 2020 in public while she was running errands with her driver the day before her 98th birthday. She then spent her 2021 shielding herself from COVID-19 as she began limiting contact with other people to avoid contracting the virus.

The actress' essential errands such as groceries were reportedly done for her so that she would avoid leaving her house. During the first surge of the virus, Betty White said that she was "relaxing through quarantine" at her residence in Los Angeles.

White made her name into the entertainment industry through her role as Sue Ann Niven in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She then erected her status as a star in the hit Television series "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland."

Betty White Documentary

Before her passing, Betty White also participated in a film celebrating her 100 years of existence that was set to hit the theaters on January 17.

However, The Mary Sue reported that there will be changes on the said film dedicated to celebrating White's legacy.

Originally, the film was titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young," but due to her passing the movie was retitled "Betty White: A Celebration"

The said film will center around Betty White's career in the entertainment industry and her life off-screen. It will also feature interviews with White's friends, including Carol Burnett, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Tina Fey.

The said film will be available in nearly 900 theaters nationwide for a one-day Fathom event on January 17, with showings at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

READ NEXT: Golden Globes 2022: Ariana DeBose Bags Best Supporting Actress for 'West Side Story'; Rachel Zegler Wins Best Actress

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Betty White: A celebration (Trailer) - From Fathom Events