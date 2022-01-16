Prince Harry is taking legal action against the United Kingdom government over its decision to remove his police security when he and his family visit the U.K.

A statement issued on Harry's behalf said it was "unsafe" for the prince's family to return to the U.K. without it, and others who have left public office as Harry did two years ago have still received police protection.

"As widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them," the statement reads.

Prince Harry Willing to Pay for His Own Security

The Daily Mail revealed Sunday that Prince Harry's lawyers had written a "pre-action protocol" letter to the Home Office. They indicate that they will seek a judicial review if the Sussexes are not provided with continued security while the family is in Britain, which they make clear Harry will pay for it "as not to impose on the British taxpayer."

According to the statement, Harry has twice petitioned the U.K. government to allow him to pay for his own police security, including a request for a judicial review of the matter in September 2021. However, both times, his request was denied.

A representative for Harry said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex funded a "private security team for their family." However, the representative noted that the said security team could not "replicate" the needed security protection their family needs while in the U.K.

"Prince Harry a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented Neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the legal representative said.

The representative added that even though Harry's role in the institution changed, his "profile" as a member of the royal family and the threat his family faces have not.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth was aware of Prince Harry's latest action. If the case proceeds, it would lead to a legal battle in the high court between Ministers and the Duke of Sussex.

It was the first time in history a member of the Royal Family has brought a legal case against Her Majesty's government.

Former Royal Protection Officer on Prince Harry's Demands

Former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe said that it is unthinkable for The Queen and her government to abide by the request of the Duke of Sussex.

According to Wharfe, Prince Harry is now a "private citizen" that resides in a foreign country - by his choice."

"For him to now be threatening legal action against the Government, and by extension against the Queen herself, is completely unprecedented for any royal, even one has abdicated his official duties," Wharfe noted.

The former royal protection officer also discussed the implication of Harry's request when granted. Wharfe noted that every visiting Hollywood star and wealthy celebrity "may as well" expect the same privileges.

He further noted that Britain would face the humiliation of any "television narcissist" or high profile individuals who can hire their "highly trained armed forces" because they can pay the amount.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020, making them lose privileges such as representing the Queen and receiving public funds.

In line with Prince Harry's renouncement to his royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also lost their taxpayer-funded police protection.

Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not use their HRH titles because they were no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

