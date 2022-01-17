Kim Kardashian is not having it with the recent drama involving her ex-husband, Kanye West. The rapper shared that he was not invited to the celebration of their daughter Chicago's birthday on Saturday.

On Sunday, a source close to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star confirmed to E! News that Kanye West was "never not invited" to the birthday party of their daughter Chicago.

"Kim was under the impression that he [Kanye] wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy that the kids can see them together," the source underscored.

The source also revealed that Kim and Kanye are not on "good terms" as of the moment, and the fashion mogul is trying to "keep the peace between them and for the kids," and that she is keeping it neutral with the rapper.

The insider then noted that Kardashian does not want any drama with Ye and that she was upset that the rapper talks about family matters on social media.

"He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it," the source noted.

Another insider also revealed that Kanye is welcome to see his kids with Kim, but their encounter must be "arranged."

"Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases," another source noted.

Kanye West Claims He Was Not Invited to His Daughter's Birthday

The source's clarification on Sunday came a day after Kanye West took to social media to open up about not being invited to his daughter's birthday party.

Ye took to Instagram Live on Saturday to claim he was not invited to Chicago's birthday party and that Kim refused to give him the address of the event, Cosmopolitan reported.

"Y'all I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was, there's nothing legal that's saying that this is the kind of game that's being played," Ye said in his Instagram live.

The rapper went on to say that he called his ex-wife, as well as other people involved in the party of his daughter, but allegedly, no one told him where the party was held.

"I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe [and] won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party," West furthered.

According to Page Six, Kanye eventually ended up at his daughter's birthday party that day, as he thanked Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for letting him in.

Kanye West Throws His Own Party for Her Daughter's Birthday

As Kanye unveiled a drama on Chicago's birthday, the rapper reportedly threw his own celebration for his daughter.

"He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at his office in downtown [Los Angeles] that he planned," the source told Page Six on Sunday, adding that it was frustrating that Ye crashed Kim's party and created the narrative that he was not invited to the event.

The source mentioned that Chicago was meant to have two birthday parties which, according to the source, was Ye's idea. The insider noted that the plan was Chicago will have her birthday with Kim Kardashian at 12 p.m., while she will have another party at 4 p.m. with her dad, Kanye West.

