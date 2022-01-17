Lavance Colley, a Los Angeles based vocalist and songwriter, has released his latest single "On Top of the World," a jazz-infused track celebrating the joys of living life to the fullest.

An experienced vocalist and performer, Colley takes center stage in "On Top of the World," showcasing his versatile style and remarkable vocal talent that have earned him credits on projects for world-renown artists and television shows.

With exuberant trumpets and an infectious melody, "On Top of the World" is the perfect anthem to kick off 2022.

"When me and my writing partner wrote 'On Top of the World,' we wanted the song to talk about how life is like when you're living your life to the fullest, and following the purpose you believe your life was created for. This song is also about learning how to stay in the moment, and not let things distract you, and learning to be still and feel the wind blowing through your hair, watching a golden sunset, and just enjoying nature and life. There's a section in the pre chorus that says 'I'm putting on my crown, I was lost in the dark but now I'm found,', which is basically talking about taking control of your life and becoming the King, or Queen that you are, while finding your way out of the darkness. This song's purpose is truly to help people find their higher selves, and the great things that come with being true to who you are in your core," said LaVance Colley.

LaVance Colley has fused the presence, range, and fervor of a Gospel singer with the versatility of Jazz, and the heart of R&B to develop a style all his own.

As an accomplished vocalist his credits include working with legends like: Beyonce Knowles, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Diana Ross, Lizzo, Director Robert Townsend, and Andy Grammer to name a few.

He has been featured on the hit TV show "Dancing with the Stars," under the musical direction of Ray Chew, Ricky Minor, and Buster & Shavony, (Grammy award winners for the "Prince of Egypt'' soundtrack), and has sung BGV's on The Voice.

LaVance is also widely recognized as the lead vocalist, and Emcee on tour with international sensation group Postmodern Jukebox. His live performances and studio sessions are truly spectacular and highly sought after for many artists in the industry.

"On Top of the World" is available on all DSPs today.

