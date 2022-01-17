Prince Charles has invited his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay with him in the United Kingdom, hoping to meet his grandchild Lilibet for the first time.

However, Harry's refusal to return without enough level of security from the Met Police has allegedly clouded any chances of reunion, according to a Daily Mail report.

The Prince of Wales has yet to see his granddaughter face-to-face after she was born in California in June last year.

A source said that the family has communicated through a series of "good-natured" calls in recent months.

One source said that the Prince of Wales has been saddened that he has not had the opportunity to have time with his grandchildren.

The source added that Charles is a "fantastic grandfather" and loves playing the role, noting that the prince says he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry's children.

A former head of royal protection had warned that Prince Harry "cannot pick and choose" when he wants to visit the U.K. and received protection.

Sussex Family's Invite to U.K. and Security

Harry was reported to have told family members that he would attend a memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, which is planned for April, according to a Mirror report.

The Duke of Sussex claimed he is "unable to return home" after his decision to step out from the royal family, stripping him of his right to personal security provided by the Met Police.

Harry has decided to file a lawsuit against the British government by applying for a judicial review against the decision. It could see him facing the Home Office at the court.

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family is understood to have been fractured after his exit. It was a subsequent decision last year with his wife, Markle.

A source close to Charles said that despite reports about the two not on speaking terms, the father and son have been on a "journey of rediscovery" when it comes to their relationship.

Harry's lawyers claim that the duke has asked for U.K. police protection for when he visits Britain. The duke even offered to cover the cost of the security detail, according to an Express report.

Harry's legal team noted that the prince's offer to pay for his own police protection while in the U.K. was dismissed by the Home Office.

Harry argued that his private protection team in the United States does not have enough jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information, which is needed to keep his family safe.

Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions but never with his family. In April 2021, he attended the funeral of Prince Philip.

He then returned to the United States to reunite with his family. Harry returned to the U.K. again in July when a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace was unveiled. He was reunited with his brother Prince William at the time.

