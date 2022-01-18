The U.S. government has released a new wanted poster for one of the sons of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The latest poster released by the U.S. Department of State on Thursday showed an updated photo of Joaquin "El Chapito" Guzman Lopez, who is being hunted down for drug trafficking charges, Daily Mail reported.

According to Borderlandbeat, the State Department had mistakenly used a snapshot of his other brother, Cesar Guzman Salazar, in December, when a $5 million reward was announced for information leading to his arrest. El Chapo's other son is reportedly not involved in the narcotics business.

U.S. Offers Rewards For 4 Sons of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo

Last month, the State Department offered $5 million rewards for any information that could help federal agents arrest El Chapo's four sons, who reportedly share control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, and Jesus Alfredo Guzman had reportedly assumed leadership roles in the Sinaloa Cartel with their uncle Aureliano "El Guano" Guzman and co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada after El Chapo was arrested and extradited to the U.S.

El Chapo's sons were known as "Los Chapitos." The U.S. Department of Treasury said Joaquin, Ovidio, and Ivan had been previously indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. The Treasury Department has sanctioned the trio.

Joaquin was indicted with Ovidio in April 2018, and they were both charged with conspiring to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, 500 grams of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Investigators said that Joaquin and his brother manage around 11 laboratories in their home state of Sinaloa that produce up to 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine monthly.

'Los Chapitos' in The Drug Trafficking Trade

The State Department said that "Los Chapitos" are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and are each subject to a federal indictment for their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

But despite the million-dollar rewards, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier said that U.S. federal agents could not simply step on Mexico's soil and arrest El Chapo's sons.

In December, the president noted that it is up to the local authorities in Mexico to stop them if the brothers are in the national territory. Lopez Obrador said that foreign agencies are not allowed to do any apprehensions.

InsightCrime reported that Ovidio, Ivan, and Jesus were brought into the Sinaloa Cartel's criminal operations when they were teenagers by their father and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada to learn the ins and outs of the organization.

Los Chapitos was reportedly much flashier with spending drug proceeds and partying than El Chapo's former right-hand man, El Mayo, who appears to be the internal enemy number one for Los Chapitos.

El Chapo's sons have also been at odds with their uncle, El Guano. The Los Chapitos are reportedly looking to assume supreme control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of Mexico's largest and most powerful drug trafficking organizations. The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo.

Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

